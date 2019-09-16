ESGO and ENGAGe launch the first-ever World Gynecologic Oncology Awareness Day (World GO Day) on September 20th, 2019

ESGO-ENGAGe call women in 22 countries to GOfor action now to impact the future – a world without gynecologic cancers!

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) and the European Network of Gynaecological Cancer Advocacy Groups (ENGAGe) will launch on Friday, Sep 20th, 2019 the first-ever World Gynecologic Oncology Day.

This year’s initiative aims to raise awareness and to highlight the risk factors, symptoms, early detection and prevention strategies related to the main types of gynecologic cancers that impact women: cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar.

Gynecologic cancers affect approximately 98 thousand women a year in the United States, 58 thousand women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year in Europe, but the general awareness and consciousness level are still significantly low.

The World GO Day aims to encourage women to get the facts, recognize the signs and take action with the international campaign “GOfor…Awareness, Action, Hope, Life” held simultaneously in 22 countries on Sep 20th, 2019.

“We hope that, in cooperation with other stakeholders and by working closely with advocacy groups and policymakers, we can raise awareness and better support the efforts to promote prevention and early detection of gynecologic cancers. The World Go Day is a joint global effort to improve the survival rate and quality of life for women worldwide” Says Denis Querleu, ESGO president.

World Go Day Awareness Activities

To mark the launch of the World GO Awareness Day, on September 20th national sports-related activities will be organized in 22 countries with the slogan “A Game Against Cancer” as well as an international digital and social media campaign to drive women to engage with and share gynecologic cancers information.

Esra Ürkmez, Co-Chair of ENGAGe, says “We believe that the initiative of the World Gynecologic Oncology Day on Sep 20th will encourage women to take action, reinforce the local activities and increase the awareness among women for prevention, diagnosis and the best treatment options. ENGAGe calls women to act now for a healthier life”.

“Over 50 cancer advocacy groups in 22 countries, pharma companies and international cancer organizations have joined forces with the World Go Day initiative to raise awareness on Sep 20th. Together we can shape the future with “GOfor…Awareness, Action, Hope and Life” – a world with no gynecologic cancers.”. Says Murat Gultekin, Co-Chair of ENGAGe.

Additionally, pictures and messages will be shared online using the hashtag #WorldGODay, to create a global conversation on Gynecologic Cancers, as well as on the official World Go Day website at www.worldgoday.org.

About Gynecologic Cancers

Over 1.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with gynecologic cancers in 2018: approx. 44% with cervical cancer, 23% new cases of ovarian cancer, 29% with endometrial cancer and less than 5% were diagnosed with other gynecologic cancers, i.e. vulvar and vagina cancers. Europe accounted for 21% of the new cases in 2018.

468,000 Women worldwide died from gynecologic cancers in 2018.

Cervical cancer accounted for 67% of these cancer cases, approx. 311,000 women lost their lives in 2018.

Gynecologic cancers can be prevented.

Regular screening and examinations, as well as lifestyle choices, can increase the chance of prevention or even early diagnosis of gynecologic cancers when treatment can be more effective, and a complete cure is possible.

Although cervical cancer is preventable and can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage with HPV testing and regular Pap-Smear screening, 7 out of 10 women avoid being examined with the worry of the possibility that they might have the HPV virus.

Ovarian, uterine, cervical and other gynecologic cancers are among the most common cancers affecting women, but the general public awareness of these cancers is still significantly low.

ESGO and ENGAGe believe that increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancers prevention will ultimately make a difference in cancer survival rates.

Acknowledgements

ESGO and ENGAGe gratefully acknowledge the generous support provided by the following sponsors and supporters of the World GO Day 2019:

AstraZeneca, Merck-Pfizer Alliance, Tesaro – A GSK Company, World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, SHARE, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Ago Austria and Krebshilfe.

About ESGO and ENGAGE

Established in 2012 by ESGO, Europe's foremost organization in gynecologic oncology, ENGAGe represents over 50 advocacy groups of patients affected by all types of gynecologic cancers, from the rarest to the most common, particularly: ovary, endometrial, cervix, vulva and rare cancers.



