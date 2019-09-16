Bow Wow Dog Houses Announces a Hot Sale to Keep Dogs Warm in the Winter

Discount on Insulation Package for Large, Ex-Large and Ex-Ex Large Houses

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaVista Public RelationsLos Angeles-based Bow Wow Dog Houses has announced a sale on the addition of the full insulation package to their large, extra-large and extra extra-large dog houses for their Standard Series. Bow Wow Dog Houses prides itself on keeping prices as low as possible, using the best materials to construct pet houses without passing along high costs to their customers. This rare discount, with a savings of up to 12%, is available from now until December 31, 2019.The larger-sized houses in Bow Wow Dog Houses’ Standard Series of dog homes are ideal for breeds, such as a German Shepherds, Mastiffs or Rottweilers, who can’t get cozy in a smaller frame. The extra-extra large-sized dog house can be shared by two or three dogs or can be occupied by one large dog who prefers extra space. With the largest size, 60” by 60”, bigger dogs can stretch out and enjoy their space.The insulation package added to a Bow Wow Dog House will not only help keep dogs warm in the winter, but it will also maintain a cool temperature in the house during the summer months. As with all of Bow Wow Dog Houses’ constructions, the larger houses are built from environmentally-conscious resources.“Large dogs, especially, love to have a den of their own in their backyards,” said Larry Hobbs, President and CEO of Bow Wow Dog Houses. “With winter on its way, we want to make it as accessible as possible for families to keep their dog warm when it gets cold outside. The insulation in our dog houses add that extra warmth, which makes your dog’s getaway very comfortable. Sometimes dogs just want to be outside, but that doesn’t mean they have to be cold!”Bow Wow Dog Houses is a product line of parent company Brent-Wood Products, a family-owned and operated company with three generations of woodworking and design experience established in 1963.Fully constructed in the U.S.A., Bow Wow Dog Houses utilizes premium materials made only from environmentally conscious resources. Each and every home is built to the highest standards of safety and comfort. Bow Wow’s Standard Dog Houses are designed with three components – base, home and roof from eco-friendly wood products. From there, clients have the option to select from a variety of material, stain and paint colors, and numerous design features.Visit www.BowWowDogHouses.com to learn more.About Bow Wow Dog HousesBow Wow Dog Houses is based in the Compton area of Los Angeles, residing in a sprawling manufacturing facility that is also home to parent Brent-Wood Products of Los Angeles, a family owned and operated company with three generations of wood working experience and design. Built entirely in its Compton facilities, each distinctive Bow Wow Dog House is hand-crafted with great attention to detail, comfort and safety.# # #



