Outlook on the $5.5Bn Oil & Gas Drill Bits Market to 2024

The global oil and gas drill bits market stood at 3.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 5.5 billion by 2024, owing to increasing shale gas exploration activities and rising demand for customized drilling bits that can handle unconventional rock formation.



These drill bits are widely used during shale gas exploration. With increasing shale gas exploration, the demand for these drill bits is also growing. The drill bits industry is changing rapidly with new manufacturing technology and increasing use of new materials in drill bits production process.



Based on application, the global oil and gas drill bits market has been categorized into onshore drilling and offshore drilling. The onshore drilling application is expected to account for the largest market share in coming years, backed by increasing onshore drilling activities across various regions.



With directionless drilling, new oil and gas sources are being drilled in previously unexplored and unconventional regions. This is expected to drive the market for oil and gas drill bits. However, stringent government regulations surrounding the onshore drilling activities are expected to act as a restraint for the drill bits market.



Oil and gas resources are geographically distributed, and the oil field drill bits market is highly dependent on oil and gas exploration activities. North America is extensively engaged in oil and gas exploration activities and is expected to emerge as the most attractive regional market during the forecast period. Moreover, Brazil, China and Saudi Arabia have significant resources of oil and gas, thereby resulting in huge growth opportunities for the oil and gas drill bit market players.



Some of the major companies operating in the global oil and gas drill bits market are Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Sandvik, NewTech Drilling Products LLC, National Oil-well Varco Inc. and Halliburton Inc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global oil and gas drill bits market size.

To forecast the global oil and gas drill bits market based on type, material, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global oil and gas drill bits markets

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global oil and gas drill bits markets

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global oil and gas drill bits market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global oil and gas drill bits market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier

4.2. Product Awareness and Applicability & Usage Analysis

4.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4. Unmet Needs



5. Global Oil and Gas Drill Bits Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Material (Steel; Diamond; Tungsten Carbide)

5.2.2. By Type (Fixed Cutter Bits - Polycrystalline Diamond Bits, Natural Diamond Bits; Roller Cone Cutter Bits - Milled-Tooth Bits, Tungsten Carbide Inserts)

5.2.3. By Application (Offshore; Onshore)

5.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East & Africa; South America)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Material; By Type; By Application; By Region)



6. North America Oil and Gas Drill Bits Market Outlook



7. Europe Oil and Gas Drill Bits Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Drill Bits Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Drill Bits Market Outlook



10. South America Oil and Gas Drill Bits Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1. Schlumberger

13.3.2. Baker Hughes

13.3.3. Halliburton Inc.

13.3.4. National Oil-well Varco Inc.

13.3.5. Sandvik

13.3.6. Scientific Drilling International Inc.

13.3.7. Torquato Drilling Accessories Inc.

13.3.8. Epiroc

13.3.9. Kingdream Public Limited Company

13.3.10. Ulterra



14. Strategic Recommendations



