Family Entertainment Centers Market Projected to be Valued at $36.4 Billion by 2024 - Revenue Breakdown by Type, Visitor Demographics, Facility Size, and Revenue Source

The global family entertainment centers market stood at around $18.7 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 10.93% during 2019-2024, to reach $36.4 billion by 2024, on the back of growing per capita disposable income and technological innovations such as virtual reality games.

Family entertainment centers are small amusement parks designed to keep the entire family engaged at low prices. These centers follow strategies such as bonuses, gift cards and birthday discounts, thereby positively influencing the market. Moreover, environmental factors do not affect customer experience, consequently more and more families are opting for entertainment centers due to the availability of options such as food & beverages, gaming and movies.

Family entertainment centers market can be segmented based on type, visitor demographics, facility size and revenue source.

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into virtual reality gaming zones, sports arcades, arcade studios and others. The virtual reality gaming zones segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the coming years, as it offers advanced entertainment experience, thereby boosting revenues. Different sources that help to generate revenue for family entertainment centers include food & beverages, entry fees and ticket sales, advertising and merchandising. The food & beverages segment is anticipated to register growth in the global family entertainment centers market, as more and more people have started preferring these centers for hosting corporate and birthday parties.



Family entertainment centers are gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global entertainment centers market due to the presence of a large number of players and surging disposable income and middle-class population in the region.



Major players operating in the global family entertainment centers market include Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., The Walt Disney Company, Dave & Buster's Inc., CEC Entertainment, Inc., Seaworld Entertainment and Merlin Entertainment. Players operating in entertainment centers market are introducing loyalty programs based on parameters such as visit points, memberships and reward points in order to attract new customers and retain old ones.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global family entertainment centers market size.

To classify and forecast the global family entertainment centers market based on type, visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global family entertainment centers market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global family entertainment centers market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the global family entertainment centers market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global family entertainment centers market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Average time spent (in hrs.) (0-5; 5-10; 10-15; More than 15)

4.2. Preferred pricing policy (Combination of pay-one-price and pay-as-you-go; Pay-as-you-go; Pay-one-price)

4.3. Distance covered while commuting (in miles) (0-5; 5-10; 10-15; More than 15)

5. Global Family Entertainment Centers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Arcade Studios, VR Gaming Zones, Sports Arcades and Others)

5.2.2. By Visitor Demographics (Young adults 19-25, Adults >25, Families With Children 0-9, Families with Children 9-12, and Teenagers)

5.2.3. By Facility Size (10,000-20,000, >40,000 Sq Feet, <5000 Sq Feet, 5,000-10,000 Sq Feet, and 20,001-40,000 Sq Feet)

5.2.4. By Revenue Source (Entry Fees & Ticket Sales, Advertising, Food & Beverages, and Merchandising)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. North America Family Entertainment Centers Market Outlook



7. Europe Family Entertainment Centers Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Family Entertainment Centers Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Family Entertainment Centers Market Outlook



10. South America Family Entertainment Centers Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Seaworld Entertainment

13.2.2. Dave & Buster's Inc.

13.2.3. Smaaash Ent Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.4. The Walt Disney Company

13.2.5. CEC Entertainment

13.2.6. Merlin Entertainment

13.2.7. Time Zone Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.8. LEGOLAND Discovery Center

13.2.9. Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

13.2.10. Cinergy Entertainment

14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeogsi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

