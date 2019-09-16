Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market To Reach USD 43.00 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Size – USD 27.00 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Industry Trends – The increase in the number of operations

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development of healthcare sector in developing nations, the rise in geriatric population, and the increase in the number of operations have resulted in boosting the healthcare adhesive tapes market.

The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is forecast to reach USD 43.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing geriatric population, and rising number of operations in the healthcare sector are some of the primary factors spurring the growth of the market. Various other market factors are further boosting the growth of the market. One of such mentionable factor is the rising instances of accidents associated with rash driving and the rise in the number of accident & emergency admissions. Applicability of this type of adhesive tapes is also witnessed in sports, where it is used as a non-slip wrapping on things that are needed to have enhanced grip like tennis racquets. The primary reason for the mentioned application of the tape is attributed to its traits like easy removability leaving minimal residue and rough texture. Such extensive application areas of the medical tape further propels the expansion of the market.

The risk of contamination with Multidrug-resistant organisms (MROs) is a major concern with this type of medical tapes. For reducing the risk of infection in the wound on which it is applied, zinc oxide is added in the adhesive tapes, which is the reason for its white color. In regards to region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region, is the result of the growing healthcare sector, increasing expenditure in the healthcare industry, and rising awareness about first aid treatment.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The healthcare adhesive tapes market held a market share of USD 27.00 Billion in the year 2018 with a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.

In context of Resin Type, the Acrylic segment generated the highest revenue of USD 11.07 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Acrylic segment is consequential of its extensive application in the healthcare sector because of its traits like permeability, and breathable nature that contributes in the effective management of the moisture and enhanced adhesion properties on varied substrates.

In regards to Backing Material, the Fabric segment yielded the highest revenue of USD 11.07 Billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Its traits like tear resistance, allow some passage for moisture & air, a combination of breathable material and impermeability results in high preference as a backing material in medical tapes.

In context to End-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 11.0% of the market by 2026. The rising popularity of ambulatory healthcare services due to increasing occurrence of road accidents and other health conditions that require the immediate attention of care providers like myocardial infarction results in an increasing demand for the tapes in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) segment.

In context of Application, the Surgeries & securement segment occupies a larger market share of 63.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The rise in the number of geriatric population and the increasing number of operations associated with chronic conditions contribute to the market share occupied by the Surgeries & securement segment.

In regards to region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy the third-largest market share of 25.0% by 2026. Factors like the growing healthcare sector, increasing expenditure in the healthcare industry, and rising awareness about first aid treatment are some of the contributing factors spurring the expansion of the market in this region.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Nichiban Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Essity Aktiebolag (Publ), Avery Dennison Corporation, & Paul Hartmann AG.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the healthcare adhesive tapes market according to Resin Type, Backing Material, End-user, Application, and Region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Silicone

Acrylic

Rubber

Others

Backing Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Fabric

Paper

Plastic

Others

End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Hospital

Homecare settings

Clinics

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Surgeries & securement

Wounds & injuries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



