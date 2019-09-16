Global $24.3Bn Inflight Catering Services Market Analysis 2014-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inflight Catering Services Market By Type, By Aircraft Seating Class, By Food Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global inflight catering services market was valued at $ 17.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach $ 24.3 billion by 2024.

Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the global inflight catering services market

To classify and forecast the global inflight catering services market based on type, aircraft seating, food type and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the global inflight catering services market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global inflight catering services market

To conduct pricing analysis for the global inflight catering services market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global inflight catering services market

The growth of the market is majorly attributable to increasing airline passengers, rising number of airplane deliveries, and an improving world economy. Inflight or airline catering is a service provided by companies during air travel and at the airports. Rising passenger expectations, irrespective of class of seating, for high quality food is bolstering the growth of the inflight catering services market.

In terms of food type, the global inflight catering market is categorized into meals, bakery & confectionary, beverages and others. Among these, meals accounted for the majority share in the global inflight catering services market in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as well.



Some of the major players in the global inflight catering services market are Gate Gourmet, SATS Ltd., Emirates Flight Catering, LSG Sky Chefs, Flying Food Group, Dnata, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (HK) Limited, IGS Catering Services, Jetfiniity Newrest International Group SAS, etc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1 Factors Considered While Selecting a Supplier

4.2 Product Awareness and Applicability & Usage Analysis

4.3 Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.4 Unmet Needs

5. Global Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook

5.1 Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2 Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Outsource; In-house; Hotels & Small Caterers)

5.2.2. By Aircraft Seating Class (Economy Class; Business Class; First Class)

5.2.3. By Food Type (Meals; Bakery & Confectionary; Beverages; Others)

5.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3 Market Attractiveness Index (By Type; By Aircraft Seating Class; By Food Type; By Region)

6. Asia-Pacific Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook



7. North America Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook



8. Europe Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook



10. South America Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1 Drivers

11.2 Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competition Outlook

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3 Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1 Gate Gourmet

13.3.2 SATS Ltd.

13.3.3 Emirates Flight Catering

13.3.4 LSG Sky Chefs

13.3.5 Dnata

13.3.6 Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.

13.3.7 Flying Food Group

13.3.8 IGS Catering Services

13.3.9 Jetfinity

13.3.10 Newrest International Group S.A.S



14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2kzqr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.