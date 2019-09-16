Global $24.3Bn Inflight Catering Services Market Analysis 2014-2024
The global inflight catering services market was valued at $ 17.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to register growth at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach $ 24.3 billion by 2024.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- To analyse and forecast the market size of the global inflight catering services market
- To classify and forecast the global inflight catering services market based on type, aircraft seating, food type and regional distribution
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global inflight catering services market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global inflight catering services market
- To conduct pricing analysis for the global inflight catering services market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global inflight catering services market
The growth of the market is majorly attributable to increasing airline passengers, rising number of airplane deliveries, and an improving world economy. Inflight or airline catering is a service provided by companies during air travel and at the airports. Rising passenger expectations, irrespective of class of seating, for high quality food is bolstering the growth of the inflight catering services market.
In terms of food type, the global inflight catering market is categorized into meals, bakery & confectionary, beverages and others. Among these, meals accounted for the majority share in the global inflight catering services market in 2018 and is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period as well.
Some of the major players in the global inflight catering services market are Gate Gourmet, SATS Ltd., Emirates Flight Catering, LSG Sky Chefs, Flying Food Group, Dnata, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (HK) Limited, IGS Catering Services, Jetfiniity Newrest International Group SAS, etc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1 Factors Considered While Selecting a Supplier
4.2 Product Awareness and Applicability & Usage Analysis
4.3 Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
4.4 Unmet Needs
5. Global Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook
5.1 Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2 Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Type (Outsource; In-house; Hotels & Small Caterers)
5.2.2. By Aircraft Seating Class (Economy Class; Business Class; First Class)
5.2.3. By Food Type (Meals; Bakery & Confectionary; Beverages; Others)
5.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle East & Africa)
5.2.5. By Company (2018)
5.3 Market Attractiveness Index (By Type; By Aircraft Seating Class; By Food Type; By Region)
6. Asia-Pacific Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook
7. North America Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook
8. Europe Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook
10. South America Inflight Catering Services Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1 Drivers
11.2 Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competition Outlook
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1. Basic Details
13.2.2. Financials (As reported)
13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis
13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.5. Planned Investments
13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products
13.2.7. Market positioning
13.3 Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1 Gate Gourmet
13.3.2 SATS Ltd.
13.3.3 Emirates Flight Catering
13.3.4 LSG Sky Chefs
13.3.5 Dnata
13.3.6 Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.
13.3.7 Flying Food Group
13.3.8 IGS Catering Services
13.3.9 Jetfinity
13.3.10 Newrest International Group S.A.S
14. Strategic Recommendations
