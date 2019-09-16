D3eSports Partners With CyberCon 2019 to Promote Their 'Race to Protect the Grid' Campaign

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – D3esports Corp., a division of StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI), today announced their partnership with AlignExpo Conferences and Expositions and the CyberCon 2019 conference with their ‘Race to Protect the Grid’ campaign.

CyberCon 2019 is a comprehensive cybersecurity power and utilities conference scheduled for November 19-21 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Developed in partnership with the American Energy Society, CyberCon will feature over 40 cybersecurity experts and power and utility leaders exploring numerous strategies and technology for cybersecurity solutions.

Their ‘Race to Protect the Grid’ campaign created a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the D3esports state-of-the-art esports technology to CyberCon attendees and allow them to experience the exciting platform of racing through an esports virtual competition.

“Partnering with AlignExpo on their technology-driven cybersecurity conference, CyberCon 2019, will show the drive between what power and utility companies are doing in cybersecurity and what we do at the race track,” said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of D3esports. “Just like we are continually working to stay ahead of the competition, use the latest technological advances and protect our position on the track, they are always working to stay ahead of the hackers to protect the power grid for the American public. The synergy between these two concepts is astounding and we’re happy to also bring a little fun to the conference with our D3esports competition.”

“Our CyberCon 2019 conference theme is ‘Power On’ with a ‘Race to Protect the Grid’ campaign and partnering with Simon Dawson and D3 Sports provides a textbook method to intersect our themes as we work towards finding cybersecurity solutions to the power and utility sector,” said Barry Haest, founder of CyberCon and CEO of AlignExpo Conferences and Exhibitions. “What D3 is doing in esports is state-of-the-art with high-tech simulators allowing the user to engage in the act of racing on a circuit through virtual competition. We want to bring this concept to our conference and provide the racing esports technology experience to our attendees. We hope this is just the start of an exciting new partnership.”

D3 Sports was founded in May 2018 and launched in July 2018 at Dave and Buster’s Houston flagship location. Through their D3 division, the company has extensive experience in real motorsports for over 40 years.

CyberCon, owned by AlignExpo premier events and exhibition management company based in Houston, Texas, is the most comprehensive assembly of power and utility leaders seeking strategies, solutions and technologies to protect the nation’s power grid from future cybersecurity threats and attacks. AlignExpo is comprised of a team of strategic leaders who have a combined experience of over 75 years in organizing business-to-business conferences in the energy industry.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (https://stemgencorp.com/), a Delaware corporation based in Angleton, Texas, is a virtual to real gaming platform in the motorsports industry.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Barbara J. Burns, BurnsGroup PR barbara@burnsgrouppr.com or +1 770-329-7134



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.