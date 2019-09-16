Social Media Strategies Summit Announces Full Range of Educational Opportunities Planned for Flagship Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire – Social Media Strategies Summit , which is presented by the Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI), will host its final event of the year in New York City, Oct. 15-17, 2019. Designed for digital marketers as well as any business utilizing social media, this event will offer a myriad of education and networking opportunities.



The summit begins Oct. 15 with a series of hands-on workshops . Attendance of the workshops is limited to only 40 people, enabling each attendee to get individual instructor attention. These workshops boast teachers who can offer examples of their strategies in action, with topics ranging from increasing retention rates and converting viewers into customers to turning your employees into influencers. Each workshop runs for three hours and requires advance ticket purchase.

Oct. 16, the start of the general summit, features three different conference themes , diving into best practices and frameworks for attendees to improve their brands’ presence on social channels. Program A will cover social media strategy, and guests can learn about anything from B2B marketing to crisis communications. Program B tackles content marketing, with case studies on topics like micro-content and editorial strategy. Program C is for anyone interested in getting started in or optimizing their influencer marketing and employee advocacy programs. The lineup will include speakers from Lyft, Southwest, Shake Shack, Microsoft, IBM, and Applegate.

On Oct. 17 , attendees will have the opportunity to learn from marketers leading social efforts at Merck, S’well, Nationwide, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks and more. Program D offers insight into audience growth and brand engagement. Program E, for utilizing new social media methods, is a forward-thinking series with information on how to leverage the latest trends in social. Finally, Program F addresses paid media, with sessions on Facebook advertising, paid and organic strategy, and boosting the impact of your paid efforts.

The summit is held in the heart of New York City at The New Yorker, an iconic hotel in the heart of Manhattan. Within walking distance of Times Square, this venue truly embodies the excitement and energy that the Social Media Strategies Summit represents. There will be plenty of opportunities for guests to unwind. From happy hours to networking dinners, guests can enjoy the city and the company of other industry professionals.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Social Media Strategies website at https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/new-york-city-2019/ .

About Social Media Strategies Summit:

Created by the Global Strategic Management Institute, Social Media Strategies Summit is a series of events across the United States, from New York City to Chicago to San Francisco. As the longest-running social media conference in the nation, Social Media Strategies Summit is proud to offer opportunities for guests to network, learn and hopefully advance their careers in the process. The summit also offers a vast resource center online, providing over 200 talks and case studies from other events.

