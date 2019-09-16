Dark Secrets and Scandalous Affairs Set Stage for Sexy Series on Ultra Tainment

Ultra Tainment, the HD Spanish-language pop culture channel offering the latest entertainment news, scripted series, talk shows, lifestyle programs and reality TV from Latin America, the U.S. and around the globe, today announced the network premiere of the popular Bulgarian dramedy series Desenfrenados (Liaisons).

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Tainment, the HD Spanish-language pop culture channel offering the latest entertainment news, scripted series, talk shows, lifestyle programs and reality TV from Latin America, the U.S. and around the globe, today announced the network premiere of the popular Bulgarian dramedy series Desenfrenados (Liaisons).

Peppered with copious amounts of flirty talk full of double entendres and sexual innuendo, Desenfrenados (Liaisons) is centered around the love lives of a famous architect (Mika) and her marriage counselor husband (Tony). Despite their dalliances in extramarital affairs, Tony and Mika still seek ways to keep their marriage intact while maintaining a semblance to friends that they’re living life as the “perfect” family.

Meanwhile, the couple’s three children Dara, Leah and Bogdan are embroiled in their own chaotic romantic pursuits. Add to the dramedy cocktail Tony’s sex-obsessed mother Felina, a notorious organized crime boss and a revolving door of scandalous affairs and you have the delightful farce that is Desenfrenados (Liaisons).



The cast includes:

Mikhail Bilalov…Tony

Lilia Maraviglia…Mika

Anjela Nedyalkova…Dara

Aneta Sotirova…Felina

Lorina Kamburova…Leah

Aleksandar Aleksiev…Bogdan

Desenfrenados (Liaisons) premieres on Ultra Tainment on September 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes air Monday and Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Ultra Tainment is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Claro, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

