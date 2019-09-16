Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Executive Vice President and General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- OLNEY, Md., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank announced today that Aaron M. Kaslow has joined the company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. He will be a member of the Executive Team. Kaslow has served Sandy Spring Bank for more than 10 years as outside counsel in his role as partner with Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP.



“Aaron has been a trusted partner of the bank for many years, and we’re pleased to officially welcome him to the Sandy Spring Bank family,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive experience working with financial services companies of all sizes and his deep understanding of this local market will be valuable as we continue to strategically grow our organization.”

As Team Leader of Kilpatrick Townsend’s Financial Institution practice, Kaslow focused on corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory matters for financial institutions. He has extensive experience in a wide variety of business combinations and has advised boards of directors on banking regulatory issues, public disclosure obligations and governance matters.

“Through my experience working with Sandy Spring Bank as outside counsel, I came to admire the organization, its unique culture and commitment to serving its clients,” said Kaslow. “I am also very pleased to be working with a company that directly and positively impacts the community where I live. This is really a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Aaron graduated cum laude with a B.A. from Yale University and went on to receive his J.D. from Yale Law School. He was recognized as a 2018 Washington D.C. “Super lawyer” in the area of Securities & Corporate Finance by Super Lawyers magazine. He is listed in the 2018 and 2019 editions of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, and is ranked nationally as a “Recognized Practitioner” in the 2018 and 2019 editions.

Aaron succeeds Ron Kuykendall as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Ron retired after serving nearly 20 years as Sandy Spring Bank’s General Counsel and Secretary.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, the largest locally-headquartered community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Sam Price

301-260-3614

sprice@sandyspringbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed1a59fd-4150-4845-a103-1a9d13d4c57f

Aaron M. Kaslow, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Sandy Spring Bank Sandy Spring Bank announced today that is has appointed Aaron M. Kaslow as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.