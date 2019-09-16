Stop & Shop to Hold Job Fairs to Fill 250 Part-Time Positions in Peapod Warerooms

Interested applicants invited to job fairs at select stores on Saturday, September 21st

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is hiring more than 250 part-time associates to fill positions in 20 of the company’s Peapod Warerooms to help support the company’s growing grocery pick-up and delivery services. To fill these open roles – which include driver and clerk positions – Stop & Shop will hold jobs fairs in select stores across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019.



“Stop & Shop strives to provide excellent customer service to all of the people we serve, whether its in-store or online,” said Dean Wilkinson, E-Commerce Lead, Stop & Shop. “These Peapod Wareroom positions are vital to ensuring that our new and expanding pickup and delivery services are successful. We’re eager to hire associates who are looking for a job that serves as the first step to a rewarding career with a company that values its associates and hard work.”

The job fairs will be held on Saturday, September 21, at the stores listed below.

Store Address City State 375 Centre Avenue Abington MA 60 Everett Street Allston MA 1282 Springfield Street Feeding Hills MA 235 Old Connecticut Path Framingham MA 377 Chauncy Street Mansfield MA 265 Main Street North Reading MA 700 Pleasant Street Watertown MA 688 Bedford Street Whitman MA 100 Division Street Ansonia CT 195 West Street Cromwell CT 44 Lake Avenue Ext. Danbury CT 940 Silver Lane East Hartford CT 380 Main Avenue Norwalk CT 1095 Kennedy Road Windsor CT 3126 Jericho Turnpike East Northport NY 55 Motor Avenue Farmingdale NY 700-60 Patchogue Yaphank Medford NY 1615 Old Country Road Riverhead NY 260 Pond Path South Setauket NY 595 Smithfield Road North Smithfield RI

The part-time positions provide for 12-28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities.

Stop & Shop fills 80 percent of its open positions by promoting from within. Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing diverse people, ideas and experiences make Stop & Shop a better, more interesting place to work. Interested applicants who are unable to visit a store in-person can apply online at www.stopandshop.com.



About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Brogan (774) 279-1467 Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com



