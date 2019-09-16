Cerner Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

Darrell Johnson Named Senior Vice President & CMO

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) announced today that Darrell Johnson is joining the company in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. He will be responsible for leading global marketing, corporate communications and market intelligence. A recognized leader in health care, market development and global brand initiatives, Johnson will work to develop new strategies, expand lines of revenue and help guide the organization through its next wave of growth.



“I’m pleased to welcome Darrell to our team,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “His experience in market innovation, business transformation and global brand positioning makes him a perfect fit for this moment in Cerner’s history. Earlier this year, we introduced a new operating model focused on our clients’ success and we are in the early stages of a transformation that is driving faster, more scalable innovation. Darrell will provide critical leadership as the company pursues new growth strategies and introduces new solutions to the market.”

Johnson joins Cerner following a successful career at Medtronic. His 20 years of health care experience, paired with a unique background in product development, marketing and data strategy, will be instrumental as Cerner pursues new growth strategies. Johnson will help position Cerner as it delivers a software-as-a-service platform for health care, becomes a premier strategic health network partner and establishes the company as the industry’s reliant source for curated data.

Prior to joining Cerner, Johnson was the vice president of corporate data strategy at Medtronic. He previously led Medtronic’s Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure (CRHF) Connected Care as vice president/general manager and served as vice president of global strategy and marketing for its multi-billion-dollar global cardiac device portfolio. Prior to his career at Medtronic, Johnson served as general manager of telemetry and networking at GE Healthcare.

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics from the University of Minnesota and has an MBA from the Carlson School of Management.

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Misti Preston, Public Relations, (816) 299-2037, Misti.Preston@cerner.com







