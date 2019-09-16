Nexus Energy Services, Inc. Kicks-Off of New Applicate, Inc. Logo and Rebranding With New Website

/EIN News/ -- - Update on Real Estate App Address Development



- Provides Corporate Update on Ticker Symbol and Name Change

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR) (“Nexus Energy Services, Inc. d/b/a as Applicate (“Applicate” or the "Company”) today announced the kick-off of its new Applicate logo and rebranding plan with a new website and refreshed look. Complete with a new user experience design, Applicate will unveil the website within a week with a modified logo and refreshed color palette showcasing the evolution of the brand and app Address. Applicate has launched its new logo and a promotional video on social media platforms including Twitter: @ApplicateInc and YouTube.

Bill Maxcy, Chief Operating Officer of Applicate stated, “‘We are thrilled to share this event with our investors, real estate agents, brokers and the public, alike. The new look will help generate interest in our company for people looking to create an app including small businesses and visionaries. The website will attract real estate agents looking to receive updates on the status of Address.”

The Company is developing the Real Estate App, Address. Applicate is in the final stage of the MVP (minimum viable product) and will prepare for alpha release with a selective group of agents in the coming month. The Company will continue to hold focus groups with real estate agents to improve the app and its features. Continuous feedback is essential in the development of a successful app. Larry Vecchio is a serial entrepreneur and the Founder of Homesin.com. with 39 years of experience in the real estate industry. Larry stated, “I got to view Applicate’s app Address and it will definitely impact the real estate market and the way agents conduct business. I look forward to the launch.”

Mr. Maxcy continued, “Applicate and the Real Estate App, Address will delight the real estate market by providing what, we expect, will become an essential daily tool in the lives of agents, brokers and the public. Witnessing the iterations of our app, the development of our website, and our overall growth and success has been very exciting!”

We plan to change our name to Applicate, Inc. some time during the second half of this year and have engaged counsel to prepare the required documents to be filed with the Nevada Secretary of State and with FINRA to accomplish such a name change.

Contact

Bill Maxcy

Chief Operating Officer

1 (800)-277-3813

info@applicateinc.com

www.applicateinc.com

About Nexus Energy Services, Inc. and Applicate Inc.

We create interactive software that will change the world. We develop apps that will strive to transform the way we perform tasks in our daily lives. Our innovations will tailor to the needs of the individual and strive to deliver groundbreaking products to help facilitate continued growth for our shareholders.

Our company. will aim for success and perfection in its first year of operation under its new business model. During the upcoming year we look to produce a number of apps spanning a variety of markets. We will have the chance to build apps envisioned by the founders as well as projects with other companies and individuals.

Our first major goal will be the production and release of a real estate app called Address™. This app is designed to delight the real estate market by providing a platform that is not currently present to agents, brokers and the general public. As the year progresses the Company will target the specific needs or solutions to problems for schools, youth sports, youth dance, fitness and the fashion industry.

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

Nexus Energy Services, Inc. is in the process of changing its name and stock symbol to Applicate, Inc. with the new stock symbol to be announced after FINRA clearance. This is to reflect the company’s new business direction. The old company website, http://nexusenergyservices.com , has been changed to https://applicateinc.com . You can follow us on Twitter @ApplicateInc and our YouTube channel.

The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments, including the release of new apps. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements and its filings with OTC Markets Group.



