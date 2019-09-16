Peer-Reviewed Journal Future Oncology Publishes Two Manuscripts on Cancer Metabolism and Drug Candidate CPI-613® (Devimistat)

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, announced today that peer-reviewed medical journal Future Oncology published two manuscripts about cancer metabolism and the company’s lead drug candidate CPI-613® (devimistat).

One paper addresses the evaluation of the efficacy of devimistat in the treatment of pancreatic cancer, authored by Dr. Philip Philip, oncologist and clinical professor of oncology at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University. The other paper addresses the use of devimistat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), authored by Dr. Jorge Cortes, director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University.

“We are very pleased to see the publication of these articles in Future Oncology,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael. “Publication in this renowned peer-reviewed journal further legitimizes cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, raising visibility and bringing this category of treatment into the mainstream dialogue.”

Dr. Philip, principal investigator on Rafael’s Phase III pancreatic cancer clinical trial, outlined the study of FOLFIRINOX (FFX) versus the combination of devimistat with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas. Dr. Philip addressed the gaps in current pancreatic cancer treatments and the hope that cancer metabolism represents in the space. This is based on data from Phase 1 clinical trials of devimistat, which recorded a 61% objective response rate, including a 17% complete response rate.

“Clinical trials to treat pancreatic cancer have been failing, and it is time for researchers to explore a different approach,” said Dr. Philip. “Devimistat has shown potential as a promising treatment for pancreatic cancer, and it is my hope that the clinical trial will continue to produce favorable results.”

Dr. Cortes, principal investigator on Rafael’s Phase 3 AML clinical trial, outlined the rationale and design of the clinical trial of devimistat in combination with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone compared with high dose cytarabine and mitoxantrone alone for older patients (≥60 years of age) with relapsed or refractory AML. Dr. Cortes highlighted early data from the Phase 1/2 trials, where 52% of patients achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery rate and a median survival of 12.4 months.

“The early data stemming from clinical trials of devimistat is encouraging in its use to treat patients with AML,” said Dr. Cortes. “I am hopeful that the Phase 3 trial will continue to show the promise of devimistat and that this paper will introduce and reinforce cancer metabolism therapeutics to other researchers.”

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company and a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics. Rafael’s primary objective is to develop and commercialize innovative, highly selective, well tolerated and highly effective anti-cancer agents by selectively targeting the altered metabolism in cancer cells. Rafael’s first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613®(devimistat), is being evaluated in multiple ongoing/completed Phase I, II, and III clinical studies. CPI-613®(devimistat) has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of Pancreatic Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), Burkitt Lymphoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS). Rafael Pharmaceuticals is an affiliate of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, visit http://www.rafaelpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

