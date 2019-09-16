Brain Corp Names Dr. Moudy Elbayadi as Senior Vice President, Product and Technology

Accomplished business professional and technologist joins fast-growing AI company

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Corp, a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry, today announced that Dr. Moudy Elbayadi has joined the Company’s executive management team as Senior Vice President, Product and Technology. Dr. Elbayadi will be responsible for driving the strategic roadmap and growth plans of the Company’s technology portfolio.

With more than twenty years of experience, Dr. Elbayadi has worked with a number of high-growth companies and across a variety of industries. Prior to joining Brain Corp, Dr. Elbayadi held the position of Executive Vice President, Technology, at mobile app pet care company Wag!. While at Wag!, Dr. Elbayadi oversaw product development, technology operations, security, and DevOps, and was responsible for building the organization’s data insights platform. Prior to Wag!, Dr. Elbayadi became part of Symantec in 2017, where he held the role of Vice President and Chief Information Officer for its Consumer Business Unit, following the successful sale of LifeLock to Symantec for $2.3B. In that role, Dr. Elbayadi was responsible for leading the transformation of a $2 billion dollar business, Norton and LifeLock, to run all services across two global public cloud providers while helping the business integrate acquisitions and prepare for rapid growth and delivery of a new digital safety platform. Prior to the Symantec acquisition, Dr. Elbayadi joined LifeLock as Chief Information Officer of ID Analytics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of LifeLock. In 2015, Dr. Elbayadi assumed responsibility as Chief Information Officer for both LifeLock and ID Analytics, until Symantec acquired LifeLock in 2017.

Dr. Elbayadi has also held leadership positions at ACTIVE Network, Intuit, IndyMac Bank and Bank of America. Dr. Elbayadi earned a doctorate in leadership and change from Antioch University, a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Chapman University, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Redlands.

“Dr. Moudy Elbayadi is a talented technologist with exemplary leadership skills who will be a valuable addition to our rapidly-growing team,” says Scott Carter, Chief Operating Officer at Brain Corp. “With Brain Corp poised to significantly expand its customer base and product applications, Dr. Elbayadi is joining an already successful and energetic team at the perfect time to spearhead the expansion of our technology portfolio."

Brain Corp recently announced a second global expansion with the opening of a European-based office in Amsterdam, an expansion of its relationship with Walmart, a new partnership with leading floor care manufacturer Nilfisk, and the introduction of AutoDelivery, a proof-of-concept robot for the delivery market. Named the world’s number one autonomy solution provider by ABI Research, Brain Corp’s BrainOS technology is positioned to become the industry standard for the production, deployment, and support of autonomous mobile robots.

About Brain Corp:

Brain Corp is a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry. Brain Corp’s comprehensive solutions support the builders of today's autonomous machines in successfully producing, deploying, and supporting robots across commercial industries and applications. Brain Corp is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com.

About BrainOS®:

BrainOS is a cloud-connected operating system for commercial autonomous robots. Robots powered by BrainOS navigate autonomously, avoid obstacles, adapt to changing environments, manage data, generate reports, and seamlessly interact with human users and other robots. These core capabilities are all enabled by BrainOS, empowering robot builders to focus on product differentiation and greatly streamline time to market.

Attachment

Alicia Griffiths KCD PR Inc. 951-404-8349 agriffiths@kcdpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.