American International Holdings Corp Retains Scorpion Design, LLC to Champion its Digital Marketing Strategies for Novopelle MedSpa

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC: AMIH, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the “Services Agreement”) with Scorpion Design, LLC (“Scorpion”), a nationally acclaimed full-service digital marketing and technology company, to assist in creating and managing various online marketing strategies and campaigns for its Novopelle branded Med Spa location in Mckinney, TX.



“We are very excited about the opportunity to work closely with the Scorpion team of marketing professionals as we set out to build a solid online and digital marketing platform to support the marketing initiatives for our current Novopelle location, as well as for the Novopelle locations that we intend to establish in the future,” commented Alan Hernandez, the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With Scorpion’s background and history of supporting similar healthcare organizations in the Med Spa industry, we are confident that we will be able to utilize previously successful, tried, and true strategies to make an impact on our lead generation and conversions,” further comments Mr. Hernandez.

“Based on our market research and due diligence, we believe very strongly in the Novopelle brand, its service offerings, and its potential to engage new clients by leveraging our proprietary technology platform, suite of digital marketing tools and the expertise of our Med Spa marketing team,” said Tony McGinnis, Scorpion’s Executive Vice President of Internet Marketing. “This is an exciting opportunity to begin a successful partnership with Novopelle, a well-reputed name in the industry. We are confident that we will be able to engage and attract more new patients like never before,” further comments Mr. McGinnis.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a leading client-centric Internet marketing and technology company with expertise in empowering businesses to achieve new levels of success. Scorpion specializes in the franchise, home services, healthcare and legal sectors and offers a full suite of digital marketing services to customers. Its offered services include website design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, video advertising, online reputation management, social media services, and much more. While customers choose Scorpion for its award-winning digital marketing and industry-leading technology, they stay for its uncompromising commitment to world-class customer service. To learn more about Scorpion, please visit: www.Scorpion.co.

About The Company

American International Holdings Corp (OTC:AMIH) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of American International Holding Corp’s future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of American International Holding Corp, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents American International Holding Corp files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on American International Holding Corp's future results. American International Holding Corp cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

Further, the Company shall not be responsible for statements made on Scorpion’s website at www.Scorpion.co or on Novopelle’s website at www.Novopelle.com.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

contact information at: info@amihcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.