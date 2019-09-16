REMSleep Receives Production of the New Deltawave CPAP Interface

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, FL, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) and its principals are pleased to announce the company has received Deltawave production and is preparing to introduce the new Deltawave CPAP interface to market. The company has completed the Deltawave instruction manual and is finishing up packaging for the Deltawave. The company is in early negotiations with potential distributors to introduce Deltawave to market.

REMSleep is also in negotiations with a CPAP machine manufacturer. REMSleep has been testing it's new CPAP machine with the new Deltawave interface. The results have been remarkable. The new REMSleep CPAP machine and the new Deltawave interface pillows mask are a perfect fit and will have a huge impact on patient compliance to treatment. We predict the new CPAP machine will be available for market by the end of 2019.

As stated previously, REMSleep is in the process of molding the women's version of Deltawave and we expect to have the women's version available by the end of October. REMSleep is also in contract with a web development company for a new website. The new website is expected to be completed mid October.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. was founded to design and manufacture devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 50 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market needs and then be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

