Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair Dallas Announces Artist Lineup and Programming For Its Inaugural Fair

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair (“The Fair”), a leading international art fair championing emerging and independent contemporary artists, announces its features and programming for the first-ever Dallas edition of the fair. Presented in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin®, The Other Art Fair Dallas will run from September 19-22, 2019 at the Dallas Market Hall, where 120 local and international artists will showcase their works. Fairgoers will experience special exhibitions, installations, creative workshops and specialty cocktails.

“Dallas has a robust art scene inspired by the creativity and energy of the city,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “We are so pleased to showcase some promising emerging talent and bring to life some special exhibitions and creative workshops for fairgoers to enjoy. We want to honor the city of Dallas and create a fun environment for fairgoers to discover new art.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the Canvas Lab workshops to The Other Art Fair in Dallas,” says BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Brand Director Tom Spaven. “The Canvas Lab is part of our larger #FindYourCanvas mission to encourage people to reconnect with their creative side. We hope these workshops inspire fairgoers to do just that by exploring new canvases for self-expression, led by some of the local creative talent from the Dallas community.”

‘THE CANVAS LAB’ PRESENTED BY BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

Tap into your inner creative and enjoy a unique workshop experience led by local artists and makers. Spaces limited.

Visitors can purchase tickets here; each workshop is $5 to participate.

Thursday, September 19

6:30 - 8pm - Ink Painting On Alternative Surfaces with Lauren Tompkins

8:30 - 10pm - Natural Inks & Dyes with Delaney Smith

Friday, September 20

5 - 6pm - Merging Photography & Design with Temi Coker

7 - 9pm - Dyed + Coiled Bowl Weaving with Delaney Smith

Saturday, September 21

11:30am - 1:30pm - Watercolor + Mindfulness with Brie Milam

3:30pm - 5pm - Introduction To Modern Calligraphy with Han Cao

Sunday, September 22

11:30am - 1:30pm - YOGA + Art with Deepa Koshaley

3:30pm - 5pm Paper Embroidery Workshop with Han Cao

GUEST ARTISTS: THE CONNOR BROTHERS

Critically acclaimed UK artist duo The Connor Brothers will debut a new body of work with "This Is England," a series of portraits celebrating young activists working towards a greener, more equitable future for all.

NON-PROFIT PARTNER: THE STEWPOT

The Stewpot will showcase artworks from their Art Program in a dedicated space at The Fair. As the Official Charity Partner of The Other Art Fair Dallas, 50% of the Fair’s Private View net ticket sales will benefit The Stewpot.

The Stewpot is an urban pioneer, responding to the emerging needs of at-risk individuals and people experiencing homelessness while collaborating with others to create appropriate, life-saving responses. From its inception, The Stewpot has embraced the concept that transformation and growth take place when a person’s basic needs are met and the creative spirit is nourished.

THE EARTH CUBE - SPECIAL IMMERSIVE INSTALLATION

Dan Hillier’s ‘The Earth Cube’ is an immersive installation for fair attendees to find a moment of calm to commune with Nature and the Cosmos. Hillier will be showing two new large figurative works based on natural archetypes, alongside other objects and items for sale. The work aims to question whether we can reconnect our modern selves with the natural world, and the great mystery from which everything arises.

ONE SMALL STEP - SPECIAL EXHIBITION & CHARITY AUCTION

‘One Small Step’ brings together 10 notable artists to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, through the transformation of astronaut helmets into works of art. All proceeds from the sale of the helmets will support Mines Advisory Group, whose mission is to clear the earth of landmines and bombs in conflict areas, where ‘one small step’ can be the difference between life and death.

KIDS CREATE: DALLAS IN YOUR HANDS

Created by artist Jennifer Wester, this activity allows younger visitors to unleash their inner artist with hands-on paper crafts that highlight the wonderful array of forms and shapes in the City of Dallas.

DIGITAL DALLAS: SPOTLIGHT ON SMU MEADOWS

Curated by artist Melanie Clemmons, this special exhibition showcases new work experimenting with IRL, URL and virtual experiences and existences. Featuring interdisciplinary students from SMU Meadows School of the Arts.

SWEET TOOTH HOTEL

Dallas’ immersive art venue Sweet Tooth Hotel present a pop-up exhibition of innovative artists from across the city.

SAATCHI ART GUIDED ART TOURS

Saatchi Art's curation team presents free guided tours exploring the many opportunities to invest in original and limited edition artworks.

Guided art tour schedule:

Saturday, September 21st - 3pm

Sunday, September 22nd - 3pm

To learn more about The Other Art Fair, visit https://dallas.theotherartfair.com/

To view the full lineup of 120 artists exhibiting at The Other Art Fair Dallas, visit https://www.saatchiart.com/theotherartfair/dallas-september-2019

Purchase Tickets for The Other Art Fair Dallas HERE

Private View:

Thursday, September 19th: 6pm-10pm

Tickets: $60 USD

Opening Hours:

Friday, September 20th: 3pm-10pm

Saturday, September 21st: 11am-8pm

Sunday, September 22nd: 11am-6pm

General Ticket Prices:

Adults: $15 advance purchase online | $18 at the door

Students and Seniors: $13.50 advance purchase online | $15 at the door

For press inquiries, please contact: Mia Mendez, Director of PR – mia.mendez@saatchiart.com

For fair-related inquiries, please contact: Nicole Garton, Fair Director - nicole@theotherartfair.com

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com . Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).



