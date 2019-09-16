Franklin Templeton’s Jenny Johnson Named an Advisor to Shatter Fund LLC, a Venture Capital Firm Focused on Technology Companies Led and Founded by Female Entrepreneurs

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Templeton today announced that Jenny Johnson, President and COO of Franklin Templeton, has been named an advisor to Shatter Fund LLC (“Shatter”), a venture capital firm focused on investing in technology companies led and founded by female entrepreneurs. In her role, Johnson will act as a general resource to Shatter, providing assistance with non-investment management-related strategic guidance and advice, including related to women led companies.



“I am very excited to serve as an advisor to Shatter and be involved with a company that is strategically engaged in supporting the many communities of female entrepreneurs in the US and abroad,” said Johnson. “Franklin Templeton has a deep commitment to increasing diversity in asset management, and we want to be at the forefront of driving positive change in our industry. I look forward to being involved with a company working to make meaningful impact in connecting female entrepreneurs with access to capital, networks and markets.”

“I am very honored that Jenny has agreed to be an advisor to Shatter. Women can’t be what they can’t see, and Jenny is a leading role model and example for women in business and what is possible for female entrepreneurs,” said Shelly Kapoor Collins, founder and general partner of Shatter. “As an operator and entrepreneur in the technology industry, I’ve been mentoring and advising women for over 20 years, but our mission at Shatter has never been more relevant than it is today, given the groundswell of support for women entrepreneurs. Jenny’s engagement with Shatter is extremely timely and will help us to achieve the long-term impact we are looking to make in scaling women led businesses in the US and abroad.”

About Shatter

Shatter Fund LLC is a venture capital firm with a focus on investing in technology companies led and founded by female entrepreneurs. Shatter’s mission is to connect female entrepreneurs with access to capital, networks and markets so that women can start and scale companies as equal participants in the innovation economy. An extensive network of strong female operators built over 20 years in the technology industry provides the Shatter team with access to some of the most exciting, mission driven female led companies. For more information, please visit https://shatterfund.com/.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $690 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

