Parexel Expands Phase I Research Capabilities in Greater China region with New Early Phase Clinical Unit Alliances

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through to Commercialization, today announced it has formed alliances with three prominent healthcare institutions ─ PKUCare Luzhong Hospital, West China Medical Center, and Shanghai Xuhui Central Hospital ─ providing an enhanced level of support for customers conducting Phase I studies in China.

“Parexel has seen a consistent increase in the number of Phase I studies both in healthy subjects and patients being conducted in China in recent years,” said Gadi Saarony, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Research Services Officer. “While there is great opportunity in the region, many companies struggle with having the local infrastructure required to initiate Early Phase studies quickly and efficiently, which is critical to success in the long-term. Through these local partnerships, Parexel is able to provide on-the-ground support for rapid start-up and study execution, complementing our proven Early Phase Clinical Pharmacology expertise, along with project and data management and regulatory consulting capabilities with the aim of providing customers with proven strategies for success in China.”

The Early Phase alliances in China were formalized following the successful completion of several Phase I studies, and the establishment of collaboration agreements and operational systems between Parexel and the local institutions. The alliances build on Parexel’s significant expertise in this region to provide global and local biopharmaceutical companies with:

Practical research capabilities, experienced site Principal Investigators and guaranteed access to over 250 clinical research beds

The ability to conduct rapid study start-up leveraging local resources

A dedicated local Parexel Clinical Pharmacologist and Project Managers to streamline and simplify communications and processes

Access to Parexel’s expertise to support local ethics applications and regulatory requirements

Experienced Chinese Quantitative Clinical Development/Data Management/Biostatistics/Programming/Medical writing team to provide integrated early phase solutions.

Parexel recently was recognized as a leader in Phase I clinical development by Industry Standard Research in its 2019 CRO Quality Benchmarking Report. The company has eight offices and more than 1,700 employees across all functions in Greater China as well as more than 8,000 employees in the Asia/Pacific region.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

