Smart Water Management 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 29.8 billion Forecast By 2026

Smart Water Management Industry 2019

Smart water management is a way to collect, share, and analyze data from water equipment and water networks. It provides a more resilient and efficient water supply system, which reduces cost and improves sustainability. Smart water management is gaining popularity across the globe, owing to water scarcity and the increasing need for water conservation. Smart water management solution providers are offering smart water technologies to help users in managing the chronic shortage of water.

Key Players Analysis

IBM Corporation

ABB

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd

Arad Group

Elster Group SE

Sensus

Takadu

I2O Water Ltd

Smart water management has been primarily adopted by chemical and manufacturing industries to reduce water wastage and for the efficient use of their resources. Smart water management technology helps various organizations in identifying the network issues, enhancing customer engagement in water conservation, and most prominently, in reducing non-revenue water losses due to the damage to infrastructure.

The global smart water management system market is expected to reach US$ 29.8 billion by 2023, growing with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market is witnessing growth due to the growing scarcity of water, coupled with the increasing demand for water conservation across the globe. Various organizations and governments are taking initiatives to meet the rising demand for water globally. In addition to these, regulatory bodies are implementing smart water technologies for the efficient management of distribution channels, for updating water management solutions, decreasing maintenance cost, and for reducing non-revenue losses of water due to thefts and water leakage. Such factors are further expected to drive the smart water management market growth in the coming years.

This Smart Water Management market report covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market. An exclusive coverage has been provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments. The report comprises a competitive analysis of the key players functioning in the segments market and covers in-depth data related to the competitive landscape of the market and the recent strategies & products that will assist or affect the market in the near future.

The smart water management market has been segmented based on the product type into the cellular network, advanced water meters, and meter read technology. Advanced water meters are further divided into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automated Metering Reading (AMR). Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is expected to dominate the market in the year 2018, due to the operational benefits it offers such as accuracy in meter reading, detection of energy theft, and response to power outages, along with security and financial advantages.

