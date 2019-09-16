MamaMancini’s to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on September 25th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on September 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Carl Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, will be presenting an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in: 1-800-239-9838

International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2551

Conference Code: 2198821

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135726



A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through October 2, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 2198821. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meatloaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta dinner kits with beef, turkey, pork and chicken varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company’s products are frequently offered for sale on QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us





