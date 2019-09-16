Fifth Annual New West Summit Returns to San Francisco

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – The New West Summit, one of the premiere events for cannabis tech, returns to San Francisco for its fifth annual conference. This two-day event will take place Oct. 10 – 11, 2019, at an exciting new venue.



Located in San Francisco’s Financial District, the Bespoke event center will provide conference-goers with gorgeous architecture and city views. They will also be within walking distance of iconic destinations like Chinatown and the bay, as well as plenty of museums, theatres and restaurants. This venue, with its central location and collection of tech-forward spaces, is a great reflection of New West Summit values like innovation and inspiration.

Known as THE cannabis tech conference, the New West Summit has a carefully curated roster that includes over 50 exhibitors, more than 100 speakers and several exciting events, including the Leafwire Pitch Slam. The pitch slam is sponsored by Leafwire, a cannabis business network. At the event, ten cannabis start-ups will compete as they pitch their business to industry professionals for a grand prize of $10,000.

Each morning, guests can enjoy the unique opportunity to join peers in a leadership meditation before selecting from a myriad of panels and speeches focusing on the developing cannabis industry. Speakers include Alicia Silverstone, NYT best-selling author; Paul Rosen, CEO and co-founder of Pantry Food Co.; and Ophelia Chong, community activist. Learn about everything from disruptive new technology to tips for rebranding in the cannabis market. With plenty of speakers on the agenda and more on the way, the conference will have a wide range of interesting topics.

Of course, when the day ends, there’s plenty of nightlife to enjoy! Guests at the New West Summit can party just as hard as they work with an after-hours celebration on October 10, as well as a rooftop bash on October 11. There will be entertainment, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities available, providing guests with great ROI while they unwind.

New West Summit is also backed by influential sponsors, including platinum sponsors: Mediajel, ExCapsa, New Frontier Data and Wes Martin Cannabis. Other key supporters include Blaze, Big Rock, Green Sky Strategy and CannabisNewsWire.

This re-imagined conference is setting a new standard of excellence for cannabis conferences everywhere. By bringing together individuals with different professional skills who are all interested in working in the cannabis industry, New West Summit is doing its part in helping provide a space for valuable connections. Those interested in attending should act fast and secure themselves a spot.

Additional details about the fifth annual New West Summit Conference, including registration information, can be found at https://newwestsummit.com/ and https://newwestsummit.com/get-tickets/ .

About New West Summit

There’s a reason New West Summit (NWS) is considered THE cannabis tech conference: it is constantly improving to meet the needs of conference-goers. Now on its fifth year, NWS is still running strong, attracting exhibitors and speakers from all over to join in the events. With a focus on global collaboration, the New West Summit works to bring together individuals in cannabis, technology, science, media, and investment to work towards a more cohesive future for the cannabis industry as a whole.

General Inquiries:

New West Summit

info@newwestsummit.com

Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

editor@CannabisNewsWire.com







