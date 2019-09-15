Hoyer Celebrates the Beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month

House Majority Leader Steny H.Hoyer (MD) released a video in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Below is a transcript of his remarks and a link to the video. “Hi – I’m Congressman Steny Hoyer of Maryland and the Majority Leader in the House of Representatives. I’m proud to join with you in celebrating 2019’s Hispanic Heritage Month.

“When we celebrate Hispanic heritage, we are celebrating a broad and diverse set of cultures and traditions. Together, they are an expression of the millions of Americans of Hispanic descent who form an inseparable part of our nation, whose who’s impact on our shared history is both substantial and very positive.

“While this month will be one of celebration, it must also be one of action. In 1965, Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta organized striking farm workers in Delano, California, and urged them to stand up for their rights and for equal treatment.

“Together, they wrote a powerful call to action, in which they declared: “We shall unite. We have learned the meaning of unity. We know why these United States are just that – united.”

“As we face the difficult challenges brought about by the dangerous, discriminatory, and, in many instances, dehumanizing policies of the Trump Administration, we must do so united, joined by our common conviction that America can march forward if we are united in justice.

“I’m proud to be an ally alongside my colleagues in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus as we fight for equality, opportunity, and justice. I will continue working to ensure that the House does its job by standing with Dreamers and immigrants and refugees, who have made a home in this country and enhanced it with their hard work, contributions, and love for America. They are our brothers and our sisters under one welcoming flag.

“The United States must always be united, ever celebrating the diversity that strengthens us and the vision of equality and opportunity from our founders that sustains our common American dream.

“I look forward to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with all of you, and I look forward to continuing to draw on that heritage and on nation’s history as we take action to ensure that the promise of America is the practice and reality of America.

“One nation, under God, indivisible. Somos Unidos.”