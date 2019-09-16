Siyata Mobile Begins Integrating Uniden(R) UV350 Functionality with U.S. Automobile Manufacturer

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ("Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the Company has commenced integration with certain commercial vehicles of one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the United States for drivers to operate their Uniden(R) UV350 device through the control panels of the commercial fleet vehicles.



The integration is geared towards providing commercial vehicle drivers increased functionality, crystal clear sound quality, with fewer hardware accessories inside the vehicle cabin, allowing drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “The UV350, being a one of a kind, dedicated in-vehicle LTE cellular device, puts us in a very unique position to build partnerships aimed at creating revenue growth and shareholder value. We continue to advance further partnerships to corner this market opportunity while building on our efforts to become the world’s largest in-vehicle cellular vendor.”

About the UV350

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About the Uniden UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden DDU visit: https://unidencellular.com/uv350ddu.html

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com



