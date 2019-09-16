BioRestorative Therapies Scientific Advisory Board Member and Clinical Director of Regenerative Disc/Spine Program, Dr. Wayne J. Olan, to Receive Prestigious Award

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company") (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board and its Clinical Director of Regenerative Disc/Spine Program, Wayne J. Olan, MD, has received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Achievement from the Chicago Medical School (“CMS”). The award is bestowed upon CMS alumni who have made a significant impact in the field of medicine and whose efforts have brought distinction to the Chicago Medical School. Dr. Olan’s achievements will be celebrated at the CMS Alumni Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, October 5, 2019 as part of the CMS Reunion Weekend in Chicago.



Dr. Olan has been a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board since 2014 and its Disc Advisory Committee since its creation in early 2019. He has also served as Clinical Director of the Company’s Regenerative Disc/Spine Program since 2018 and provides expertise and direction regarding regenerative medical technologies, autologous solutions for degenerative disorders, and minimally invasive treatment of spinal disorders, which substantially support the Company’s Disc/Spine program and specifically, its lead product candidate, BRTX-100. Dr. Olan is extensively published and lectures globally on these subjects and others and is also involved in the development of many devices and technology in these areas.

Dr. Olan is board-certified in radiology and currently serves as the Director of Interventional and Endovascular Neurosurgery, Co-Director of the Endovascular Stroke Program and an Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiology at the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. He serves as a consulting physician to the National Institutes of Health and the United States Congress and is a member of the White House Medical Unit.

“We congratulate Dr. Olan on this outstanding achievement and his contributions to our disc program. He is a member of an advisory board comprised of accomplished and globally recognized persons who help direct the Company’s efforts in the cell therapy space,” said Mark Weinreb, CEO of BioRestorative.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in the body may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, whether the Company will be able to consummate the private placement and the satisfaction of closing conditions related to the private placement and those set forth in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Email: ir@biorestorative.com



