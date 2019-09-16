iCAD Exhibiting New Updates and Enhanced Xoft Platform at ASTRO Including Single-Fraction IORT Solution for the Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Enhanced x-ray source technology and full suite of Xoft eBx applicators to be showcased, including those for emerging applications in prostate, brain, and rectal cancers

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H. and CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced the Company will showcase its latest advancements for the Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System®, including new and updated x-ray sources and the full suite of applicators for existing and emerging applications in the Xoft exhibition booth (#4205) at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting in Chicago at McCormick Place West from September 15-18, 2019. iCAD will also be concurrently exhibiting at the Society for Radiation Oncology Administrators (SROA) Annual Meeting at the Hilton Chicago from September 15-18, 2019.



“The Xoft System is a transformative radiation treatment option that offers a targeted, single-fraction therapy for early-stage breast cancer, along with the added versatility and cross-functionality to treat other types of cancers, such as nonmelanoma skin cancers and gynecological cancers,” according to Gary Proulx, MD, medical director and radiation oncologist at Exeter Hospital and featured expert speaker at iCAD’s “Evening of eBx” event scheduled to take place during the meeting. “As cancer treatment becomes increasingly targeted and value-based, iCAD’s Xoft System continues to be an established trailblazer in this revolutionary trend towards more personalized cancer treatment.”

Leading experts will be available in the Xoft booth throughout ASTRO and SROA to discuss their clinical experience using the technology across various cancer types. The Xoft System will be available for demonstration in the booth at ASTRO and new and updated advancements will be unveiled, including those highlighted below:

New applicators for minimally-invasive robotic surgery, including prostate, as well as an advanced prototype for early-stage rectal cancers

Extended-length balloon applicators, now available in 25 mm and 50 mm lengths, which offer added versatility and the potential for additional applications for Xoft eBx in different areas of the body

Extended-life x-ray sources, featuring a ten-fold increase in treatment times, which offer time-saving benefits for clinicians and enhance efficiency

The full suite of currently-available eBx applicators, including those with established data for early-stage breast cancer, gynecological cancers, nonmelanoma skin cancers, and most recently, brain cancers

World-class treatment planning programs, developed for both the Xoft controller and general intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT) with the Xoft System

For early-stage breast cancer patients, IORT with the Xoft System allows appropriately selected patients to potentially replace six to eight weeks of post-operative external beam radiation therapy (EBRT) with a single-fraction of radiation that can last as little as eight minutes. It uses a miniaturized x-ray source to deliver one precise, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor site, while minimizing risk of damage to healthy tissue in nearby areas of the body.

“We may be approaching a significant paradigm shift in the way clinicians treat cancer, especially with a likely decision on the Radiation Oncology Alternative Payment Model (RO-APM) anticipated in the months ahead,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “As a single-fraction treatment therapy for early-stage breast cancer, Xoft IORT is a viable and verified treatment option that appears well-aligned with the core elements of the proposed model. The Company is poised to transform patient experiences and outcomes in the years ahead as a platform technology across multiple cancer indications.”

A growing body of evidence continues to support the Xoft System across multiple cancer types. At ASTRO, findings from a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study supporting Xoft IORT for early-stage breast cancer will be presented on Sunday, September 15 at 1:15 pm CT in the Breast Cancer Track.

iCAD will also host “An Evening of eBx” cocktail reception on Monday, September 16, at the Marriott Marquis Chicago at 6 pm CT. The event will feature clinical experts who will discuss the latest research and emerging applications for eBx and IORT with the Xoft System.

The Xoft System is FDA-cleared, CE marked, and licensed in a growing number of countries for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body, including early-stage breast cancer, nonmelanoma skin cancer, and gynecological cancers. For more information, please visit www.xoftinc.com .

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to defend itself in litigation matters, to achieve business and strategic objectives, the risks of uncertainty of patent protection, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, uncertainty of future sales levels, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, litigation and/or government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

