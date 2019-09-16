Jostens Unveils New Class Rings in Time for High School and College Back to School Season

Innovative style and features designed by and for “Generation Z”

Minneapolis, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jostens, the leading provider of publications, jewelry and consumer goods serving the K-12 and college market, has unveiled new class rings designed by a new generation of students just in time for back to school season.

The Class Band and Affinity Band rings, for the high school and college markets respectively, incorporate the most revered elements of the 100+ year class ring tradition but deliver them in a sleeker band design that is manufactured with innovative 3D printing technology, then cast in a variety of popular and precious metals.

“We heard from students around the country that they like what the traditional class ring represents, and they really love this new design,” said Ann Carr, Jostens Chief Marketing Officer. “The new Class Band and Affinity Band rings by Jostens deliver all of the customization and personalization elements of a traditional class ring, in a format and design that really resonates with this new generation of students.”

The Class Band and Affinity Band rings come in large and small sizes, and provide the most customization and personalization options in the line of Jostens class jewelry. In addition to over 27 available metals, students can choose from over 80 unique designs that match individual interests ranging from sports, the arts, and the environment.

“Using the best digital and traditional manufacturing technologies allows for even greater levels of personalization within a precious keepsake that can be worn and then handed down through generations, just like traditional class rings,” added Carr. “It’s really the best of both worlds for today’s high school and college students.”

To celebrate the launch of the new class rings, Jostens will be encouraging its social media followers to post pictures and descriptions of their traditional class rings with the hashtag #ringregensweepstakes for a chance to win a new Class Band or Affinity Band ring. More information on that campaign can be found on Jostens.com/ringregeneration.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

