New Hampshire Retirement Systems Selects BIO-key to Secure Member Data with Strong Biometric Multifactor Authentication Integrated with Windows 10

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced that New Hampshire Retirement Systems (NHRS), a retirement system provider for the state’s public employees, teachers, police officers, and firefighters, has selected BIO-key to enhance online security of member data by adding a layer of biometric authentication.



NHRS will use BIO-key’s ID Director for Windows software solution to seamlessly leverage the advanced biometric sign-in capabilities of Windows 10. To support the solution, NHRS is deploying two BIO-key finger scanners: its EcoID scanner for PCs and laptops that operates on any flat surface and its SideSwipe compact scanner that plugs directly into the USB port of a laptop or tablet.

NHRS is instituting biometric multifactor authentication to secure member financial and investment information. NHRS is upgrading its data security given concerns that passwords, PIN numbers and One Time Passwords (OTP) did not provide reliable, efficient and secure multifactor authentication.

Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO of BIO-key, commented, “Organizations are becoming increasingly sensitive about the business, legal and reputational need to secure online data, and this trend is driving growing interest in biometric multifactor solutions. In response to these concerns, we are able to demonstrate that our biometric technology delivers the strongest form of authentication and reporting capabilities, without creating workflow friction.

“Importantly, we are also able to demonstrate that the cost and complexity of biometric authentication deployments are far less than most customers expect while delivering substantial IT administration benefits, including plug-and-play integration with Windows 10. Further, by offering our software on a subscription basis and providing enterprise level fingerprint scanners starting at just $39 per device, we can deliver a monthly user cost that is about the same as a cup of coffee.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, customer and market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand sales within existing customer relationships, our ability to raise additional capital, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.



Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.