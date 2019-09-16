Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s DoseMe® Bayesian Forecasting Method Receives Rating of Most User-Friendly in Clinical Study

A study from the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology increases awareness of the applicability of a Bayesian method in healthcare settings

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced an independent study evaluating Bayesian Forecasting (BF) programs found TRHC’s DoseMe BF program, DoseMeRx, to be the most user-friendly.



BF programs, such as DoseMeRx, use patient data and laboratory results to estimate a patient’s ability to process a drug. Using a published population model, the program adjusts the pharmacokinetic parameters and provides an individualized dosing recommendation to reach a therapeutic target.

Published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology (BJCP), the purpose of the study was to evaluate three BF programs, of which DoseMeRx was one, on their user-friendliness and common liked and disliked features through a study of hospital pharmacists. Twenty-seven clinical pharmacists across three teaching hospitals that were not currently using a BF program participated.

“A potential barrier to the use of the Bayesian forecasting method of dose individualization is the availability of an easy-to-use program,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “We are pleased and proud DoseMeRx has been positively evaluated as user-friendly in a clinical setting. It supports the evidence these programs are designed for clinical implementation.”

This is the first ever user-friendly evaluation of these programs with end-users, according to the BJCP article titled, “An Evaluation of the User-friendliness of Bayesian Forecasting in a Clinical Setting.”

“DoseMeRx was the favored software across all user-friendly categories, most notably in the ease of data entry and clarity of understanding and interpreting recommendations presented,” stated DoseMe CEO Charles Cornish. “We built DoseMeRx with two fundamental pillars at its core: proven science and amazing usability. Clinicians do not have seconds to waste, so usability is key to the clinical impact of decision support tools like DoseMeRx. The easier our software is to use, the more it is used and supports clinicians in improving patient safety, clinical outcomes and workflows.”

DoseMe’s precision dosing software, DoseMeRx, was developed specifically for clinical practice. It is a simple, yet powerful tool helping healthcare providers calculate the optimal dose of drugs monitored by therapeutic drug monitoring to streamline operations, reduce adverse drug events, decrease costs, and improve patient outcomes.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise®, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. www.tabularasahealthcare.com .

About DoseMe

DoseMe is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company (NASDAQ: TRHC) and the first company in the world to develop precision dosing software, DoseMeRx, developed specifically for clinical practice. DoseMe's clinical decision support solutions focus on empowering healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit doseme-rx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

Contact

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@TRHC.com

T: 215-870-0829

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

tabularasa@westwicke.com

T: (443) 213-0500



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.