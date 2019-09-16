Pixelworks Appoints Elias Nader as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced the appointment of Elias N. Nader as chief financial officer, effective September 16, 2019. Nader succeeds Steven L. Moore, who previously held the role for more than 12 years. Moore will remain engaged as a consultant to the Company through February 2020 to assist with the transition.



Nader is an accomplished senior executive with over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting and C-level leadership, having most recently served as the interim president and CEO of Sigma Designs, Inc. He also served as the company’s chief financial officer during his tenure at the company, in addition to being appointed to the Board of Directors of Sigma Designs in early 2018. Before joining Sigma Designs, Nader was the chief financial officer for Imperial Holding as well as a financial consultant to several global companies in Europe and the Middle East. He previously held positions as corporate controller of Dionex Corporation, which was acquired by Thermo-Fisher, and vice president of finance at InterWave Communications, which was acquired by Alvarion, Inc., as well as served in a number of roles with leading companies such as Adaptive Broadband, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), VeriFone and Seagate. Nader currently serves as a member of the audit committee on the Board of Directors of LMP Motors, based in Florida. From 2016 to 2018, he was a member of the audit committee on the Board of Directors of YuMe, Inc., which was acquired by RhytmOne. Nader is a graduate of San Jose State University.

“Elias is a highly capable executive and a strong addition to our senior leadership team,” stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. “In addition to his considerable financial background and a solid understanding of display technologies and end markets, he brings extensive experience in leading global organizations. Elias is joining Pixelworks at a pivotal and exciting time, as we continue to gain momentum around our mobile initiatives and drive the Company toward the next level of growth. It’s my pleasure to welcome Elias to the team, and I’m excited about the contributions he will make to the Company’s future success.”

Mr. DeBonis further commented, “I also want to take this opportunity to thank Steve for his substantial contributions and many years of dedicated service to Pixelworks. Steve has been a strong steward of the Company’s financial operations for more than a decade, and he played an important role in helping Pixelworks to reach the pivotal position it is at today. I look forward to working closely with him as we transition the CFO role to Elias, and we wish Steve the very best in his future endeavors.”

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

