Tricolor Names Archie Gall CEO of Tricolor Insurance

New insurance unit extends Tricolor’s mission to provide underserved consumers with a trusted, quality and affordable car buying and ownership experience

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor , the nation’s largest used vehicle retailer focusing on the sale and financing of vehicles to the Hispanic consumer, today announced that it has named Archie Gall as CEO of its affiliate company, Tricolor Insurance. The responsible provider of affordable insurance for subprime vehicle owners will begin rolling out its new insurance offering throughout all of its markets in Texas and California.



“I am thrilled to welcome Archie to the Tricolor team,” said Daniel Chu, CEO of Tricolor. “He shares our vision to make car buying and ownership a trusted and affordable experience for everyone. His experience creating and expanding insurance solutions for consumers will be vital to our commitment to transform the nonstandard auto insurance industry on behalf of underserved customers.”

With thirty years’ experience in the insurance industry, Gall brings an impressive track record of launching, growing and operating successful insurance agencies in Texas. Between 2005 and 2014, Gall grew his Austin-based operation to over twenty locations before it was acquired by Confie Seguros, a national non-standard auto insurance giant operating over 800 locations in 22 states serving the Hispanic market.

“I’m eager to become the best value provider in the market, providing transparency and eliminating unnecessary fees for deserving car owners,” said Gall. “We can build on Tricolor’s impressive brand and reputation, leveraging their innovative lead generation strategies, technology stack, and back office capacity to quickly scale this initiative and create a meaningful component for the company’s broader financial services platform.”

The nonstandard auto insurance industry comprises approximately 30% of the $140 billion personal auto insurance market. Agencies serving this customer segment often offset perceived cancellation risk by charging high origination fees. Tricolor eliminates these excessive agency fees – including point of sale, endorsement, and cancellation fees – using risk insights gained from its data-driven underwriting models.

Tricolor Insurance Agency, an affiliate of Tricolor Auto Group, currently serves as an agent for ten nonstandard carriers and markets its services throughout Tricolor’s 28 dealerships and through its eight Ganas dealerships in southern California. Currently available only to Tricolor auto purchase customers, the company plans to extend its insurance offering to all vehicle owners later next year.

Since its founding in 2007, Tricolor empowers its customers by providing access to affordable financing on high quality, certified vehicles in order to enhance the quality of their lives and ultimately help them to build a better future. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served nearly 50,000 customers and disbursed nearly $1 billion in affordable auto loans by using its proprietary model to segment risk.

For more information about Tricolor and Ganas, please visit Tricolor.com and Ganas.com .

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a mission-driven company which sells and finances high quality, certified used motor vehicles through its premium brands, Tricolor Auto Group in Texas and Ganas Auto Group in California, utilizing advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 36 retail dealerships across 12 markets in Texas and California, as well as a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for Tricolor

(805) 295-9455

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com



