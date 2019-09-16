ManTech Wins $322 Million Award on Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) Multi-Award Contract Supporting U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Activity

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year $322 million task order to support the U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Activity (MCIA). ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Multiple-Award Contract (DoD IAC MAC). ManTech will develop technical recommendations on application of IT, process and policy improvements, systems integration and cyber operations, and provide analytics of geospatial intelligence for the U.S. Marine Corps, Expeditionary Operating Forces and the Intelligence Community.



This award directly supports the DoD IAC mission by advancing science and technical information (STI) to inform and prepare decision-makers and warfighters for mission success. DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC).

“In today’s hybrid warfare environment, marked by the merger of conventional, irregular and cyber tactics, sophisticated intelligence capabilities are more critical than ever to safeguarding national security,” said Matt Tait, President of ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group. “By Bringing Digital to the MissionTM, we will help ensure that action at the tactical edge is driven by focused intelligence in sync with strategic objectives.”

About DoD IAC Program



The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

ManTech–C

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.466.7550

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cbc8cbf-f81c-4807-9cd1-230ed779a11a

Matt Tait, President, ManTech's Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group Matt Tait, President, ManTech's Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.