Roadman Investments Enters Into Advisory Agreement With Canadian Alternative Medicine Incubator, IP Aggregator and Solutions Provider, AltMed Capital Corp.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT) (FWB: 1QD) (OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a corporate advisory agreement (the “Advisory Agreement”) with AltMed Capital Corp. (“AltMed”). AltMed is a Canadian alternative medicine business incubator, intellectual property (“IP”) aggregator and solutions provider; mandated with accelerating advancements in the alternative medicine arena.



AltMed deploys its diverse network of corporate advisors, clinical practitioners, licensed pharmacists and legal counsel to provide:

Development of Standard Operating Procedures (“SOPs”) for drug discovery;

Intellectual property formation, advancement and protection;

Regulatory advocacy and risk assessment;

Clinical trial process development;

Sourcing of Qualified Professionals; and

Laboratory Testing.

AltMed is currently focused on the development of cGMP production and formulation of bioactive compounds extracted from plants and fungi. AltMed aims to leverage its expertise, talent and partnerships to accelerate the pace at which psychedelic compounds are commercialized.

Mr. Jay Khetia, a clinical advisor at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto spearheads AltMed’s alternative medicine business incubator and consultancy arm. Mr. Khetia graduated from the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Brighton with an honours degree in Pharmacy specialising in Pharmacognosy, the study of medicinal plants. Mr. Khetia’s diverse experience includes a role as a staff pharmacist at Boots the Chemist, Pharmacy manager of Moss Chemists in Eastbourne in the United Kingdom and Big Bear Pharmacy where he won the prestigious pharmacy of the year award for Sydney, Australia.

Jay currently holds his Pharmacy license in Canada, Australia and England, and strongly believes that alternative health innovations have the potential to treat patients for various chronic diseases, including PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Luke Montaine, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Roadman Investments stated: “Roadman is elated to welcome the experienced team at AltMed Capital as an advisory client. Together, the Companies boast access to a robust portfolio of resources, which will further expedite our pursuit in championing material advancements within the alternative medicine arena.”

The Advisory Agreement permits the Company to provide advice for corporate actions, including reviewing potential transactions, assisting with alternative financing solutions, and facilitating introductions to strategic partners. Under the terms of the Advisory Agreement, AltMed will compensate the Company C$1,000 for every five-hour block of advisory services provided by the Company or its agents up to a maximum of $20,000 in any one month.

Under the terms of the Advisory Agreement, the Company may advance finances in exchange for non-interest-bearing promissory notes payable to the company. The company has not committed to any advances at this time. In the event that the total of advanced finances, reimbursable expenses payable or outstanding cash fees payable exceeds $50,000, the company will have the following rights:

To appoint a director (subject to necessary corporate approvals), inspect records, attend meetings and participate in negotiations; A right of first refusal to participate in any future equity offerings conducted at a price of five cents per share or higher; The Company and AltMed are arm's length and no securities have been issued to either party.

About AltMed Capital Corp.

AltMed Capital is a leading alternative medicine business incubator, IP aggregator and solutions provider mandated with accelerating advancements in the alternative medicine arena: https://altmed.capital/ .

About Roadman Investments



Roadman Investments is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

