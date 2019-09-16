BIOLIFE4D Modifies its Regulation A+ (Mini-IPO) Offering Following Significant Scientific Achievement

/EIN News/ -- Company surpasses $3M in accepted investments



CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOLIFE4D , a biotech pioneer leveraging advances in tissue engineering to 3D print human organs viable for transplant, announced it has modified its Regulation A+ (Mini-IPO) offering following a successful September re-launch . BIOLIFE4D has raised more than $3M in equity crowdfunding investments since February of 2018.

BIOLIFE4D’s modified Regulation A+ offering will allow the company to sell up to 3,965,493 shares of its securities to the public. BIOLIFE4D is now offering shares at $13.50 USD per share with a minimum investment of 80 shares for $1,080 USD. The offering will be conducted on a best efforts basis through our website, https://biolife4d.com/investing-in-biolife/ , where a link to the Offering Circular relating to the offering is posted.

BIOLIFE4D has chosen to raise its share price after reaching a significant scientific milestone of 3D bioprinting a mini-heart, which has been featured in high profile publications like Forbes , Digital Trends Live , NBC Chicago , Engadget , and more. BIOLIFE4D believes it is advancing rapidly, and is well ahead of schedule in its scientific process as it seeks to 3D bioprint a viable human heart for transplant.

To learn more about BIOLIFE4D and to express interest in investing please visit https://biolife4d.com/investing-in-biolife/ .

To see how BIOLIFE4D’s process starts with a patient’s own cells and ends with a functional human heart ready for transplant, please watch this video .

About BIOLIFE4D

BIOLIFE4D is a pioneering biotech company laser focused on leveraging advances in life sciences and tissue engineering to 3D bioprint a viable human heart suitable for transplant – lifesaving technology that gives patients the gift of time. With BIOLIFE4D, a patient-specific, fully functioning heart will be created through 3D bioprinting using the patient’s own cells – eliminating the well-known challenges of organ rejection and long donor waiting lists that plague existing organ transplant methods. Financed through equity crowdfunding, BIOLIFE4D is driving a movement to transform the treatment of heart disease, the leading cause of death among both men and women globally. Learn more and invest at biolife4d.com . Connect with us on social media on Twitter (@BIOLIFE4D), Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

