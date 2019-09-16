Questex Introduces the Future of Event and Digital Integration with The Beauty Experience

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , a business information company, launches The Beauty Experience (TheBeautyExperience.com), an event and digital content platform that enables beauty professionals to personalize feeds, follow brands and simplify their salon life. Unlike traditional search and click web sites and mobile apps, The Beauty Experience puts the user in charge of choosing the “beauty tags” they want to follow, optimizing their event experience, delivery of videos, blogs, articles and more, which are all vetted by editorial and conference teams.



The Beauty Experience was created by merging two industry legends that together represent over 200 years of leadership and expertise in the beauty market: the International Beauty Show and American Salon. This signifies a fresh new way to integrate event programming into a single brand that connects the world of beauty year-round and celebrates that union twice a year with experiences in New York and Las Vegas.

The magic behind The Beauty Experience is that beauty suppliers are tagging their posts with the same beauty tags that the audience uses to personalize their content feeds and event experiences. This enables the beauty professional to explore and discover industry solutions based on the topics that are most important to them and their art.

Ulta Beauty’s Nick Stenson, VP Salon Services and Trend, and Ammon Carver, Chief Artistic Director, said, “At Ulta Beauty we strive to unite all beauty industry professionals, which is why we look forward to the launch of The Beauty Experience as a new innovative destination for beauty enthusiasts to come together as a community, grow their industry awareness, seek out career opportunities, and ultimately come together to transform lives.”

“The Beauty Experience is the world’s first event and media platform to embrace digital expectations which have shifted from ‘search and click’ to ‘feed and follow,’ and delivers on the promise of simplifying a salon and stylist life,” said John Siefert, Group President, Questex. “By combining the awesome legacy of the International Beauty Show with the editorial influence of American Salon and delivering this union through a digital environment that connects to a new live event experience, we are fueling a beauty renaissance that honors tradition as it revolutionizes user expectations in this $863 billion market.”

Propelled by the ability to leverage the digital platform to personalize event experiences, The Beauty Experience NY (formerly International Beauty Show), running March 8-10, 2020 at the Javits Center, will be the first of two live events to unveil an entirely reimagined show floor and conference program all optimized around the expectations of today’s beauty professional. From prioritizing the beauty suppliers they want to see on the show floor to customizing conference programs based on the beauty tags they follow, The Beauty Experience will be built to make life easier for the artists that inspire and drive the industry.

Beyond content and conference programming from American Salon and the International Beauty Show, The Beauty Experience is bringing on the next wave of beauty influencers with “The View from my Chair,” weekly content post and speaker programs at the live events These beauty professionals will give first-person perspective on trends, priorities, styles, products and more as they also lead panels and workshops at Beauty Experience shows and do weekly videos, blogs and how to’s through the digital environment.

“Our beauty vertical is the first of five markets to implement this revolutionary event and experience we have been pioneering at Questex,” said Paul Miller, CEO at Questex. “We see this level of innovation and integration as the bar by which the rest of the market will be judged and we are thrilled to bring this to the beauty professional first.”

