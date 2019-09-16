VitalHub Announces Exercise of Warrants Led by Institutional Investors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the exercise of warrants for net proceeds of $983,700.



The Company announced today the exercise of 5,465,000 warrants, with each such warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18, for net proceeds of $983,700. Post-exercise of the warrants, total VitalHub shares outstanding are 165,362,659.

The warrant exercise was primarily led by institutions, demonstrating the support of the VitalHub’s shareholders, recognizing vision and long-term value the Company is creating. Recent Q2 results are an indication of this positive growth, having reported Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $1,209,290, representing 23% of revenues; and ending the quarter with $4,860,083 cash on hand.

“It is great to see such strong support for the Company from our investors, especially as our stock is trading relatively close to the value of the warrants,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Our investors continue to believe in the strategy of the Company, and recognize our strong track record of execution.”

The Company intends to use proceeds from the warrant exercised to advance its strategy, including but not limited to use toward future acquisitions and accretive investments.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.



The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.