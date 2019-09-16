Aptose to Participate in Oppenheimer Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Chairman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory K. Chow, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer, will participate in Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s Fall Summit Focused on Specialty Pharma and Rare Disease Companies on September 23, 2019 in New York.



The summit will feature 1-on-1 meetings with a select group of companies focused on specialty pharma and orphan and rare disease. Investor attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the Aptose management team to discuss key therapeutic programs, strategic direction and recent corporate updates.

Aptose also will participate in a focused panel discussion:

Panel Title: Treating CLL in the Age of Targeted Therapy Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Date: Monday, September 23, 2019 Location: Parker New York Hotel, New York City

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class pan-FLT3/pan-BTK multi-cluster kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.com .

