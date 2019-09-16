Datametrex Engages One 9 Investments to Access Global Military Channels

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged One 9 Investments to assist in opening new markets for the sale of Nexaintelligence to governments and military clients globally.

Intelligence drives operations and informs decisions. For strategic decision makers in public sector and corporate clients, understanding intelligence-led operations is critical to success. With over 70 years of post-9/11 military experience, the team at One 9 Investments is comprised of special operations personnel whose experience spans the full spectrum of modern-day conflict. Globally connected in the Five Eyes, NATO and global special forces community, One 9’s network extends to other branches of government responsible for intelligence and national security community. With intuitive understanding of how tools like Nexalogy will be integrated into operations, One 9 is uniquely positioned to add value when connecting the company to the end user, understanding the lexicon and realities in situations where operational security does not permit disclosure and dissemination. One 9 will bridge that divide.

http://one9investments.com/

Glenn Cowan, One 9’s President and former Squadron Commander with Canadian Special Operations Forces, believes “Datametrex and Nexalogy have done an impressive job in building a tool that takes a complex fast-paced flood of information and cuts through the noise to deliver real-time, accurate and relevant information about what is being said on social media channels. We’ve all heard “#fakenews” but Datametrex clearly articulates facts like what and who is behind the information, allowing for any senior decision maker to have a clear picture thus allowing them to make informed decisions about discussions in the digital battlespace. I’ve seen first-hand how this information feeds into the intelligence picture answering questions and allowing decision makers to deduce valuable insight. It’s a relevant tool for governments, militaries, critical infrastructures and companies looking for competitive advantages or for establishing a digital moat around their enterprise. One 9 believes in the efficiency of Datametrex because in fast paced situations ever changing information influences rapid challenges, therefore, strategic based decisions and operational tactics must match the quality of intelligence data gathered.”

“The recently announced improvements to NexaIntelligence and development of our Fake News Filter has positioned Datametrex to attract the attention and interest from experts such as Glenn and his team at One 9 Investments. The relationship with One 9 will open doors in the military community that are otherwise unknown or unavailable to companies like ours. We believe this relationship will be key to driving new revenue and expanding globally.” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain ( www.graphblockchain.com ).

