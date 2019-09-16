AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”

An electrical device that assist in supplying electric power to electrical load is referred to as power supply. The main function of power supply is in converting the electric current from the source to power load at proper current, frequency, and voltage. As called as electric power converters, power supplies are individual pieces of equipment. Power supply are of two types. They are; Direct current (DC) and alternative current (AC). In DC, current that is supplied to its load is constant. Whereas, in AC, the current supplied takes voltage from main supply (wall outlet) and uses a transformer to achieve the desired voltage.

The increase in electricity consumption due to increase in the sales of consumer electronics, rapid industrialization, and growing urban populace is expected to register robust growth for the global AC-DC external power supply market.

Market Key Players

Delta (Eltek), Acbel Polytech, Emerson (Artesyn), Flextronics, Mean Well, TDK Lambda, Phihong, FSP Group, Lite-On Technology, Salcomp, and Chicony Power are some of the noteworthy companies that are functioning in the worldwide market of AC-DC external power supply. Increase in urban population and rise in industrial activities are surging the need for electricity consumption.

Segmental Outline

The global market of AC-DC external power supply has been studied based on type, and applications. By type, the market has been segmented into Up to 10W, 11W-50W, 51W-100W, and 100W-250W. By application, the market has been segmented into Computer & Office, Consumer Electronics, Mobile Communications, Medical, Telecom or Datacom, Industrial, LED Lighting, Wireless Power & Charging, and Military & Aerospace. The telecom industry is one of the high end-users of AC-DC external power supply, after the consumer electronics industry. The increase in the sales of electric appliances such as air conditioner, smartphones, and others are expected to benefit the market growth.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The AC-DC external power supply market study spans across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East Asia and Africa. The market study covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico under the North America segment. Under the South America segment, the market growth pattern has been investigated in Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina. The United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and France are regions where the market has been analysed, under the Europe segment. Important regions under Asia Pacific are India, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and China. The Middle East and Africa market has been studied in UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia. The high rate of power-cut in the Asia Pacific region is noted to escalate the growth of the regional market. In North America and Europe, increase in number industrial activities is noted to surge the consumption of electricity, which, in turn, can boost the AC-DC external power supply market in these regions.

Industry Update

September 2019

XP Power, a Singapore-based leading provider of power supplier, introduced rugged wide-range input 6/10W power modules that can be used for ITE and industrial applications.

