Enterprise Risk Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Enterprise risk management (ERM) is a business strategy that aids in assessing and preparing an enterprise from any attacks. It assists in predicting future dangers and assign possible mitigation methods. The advantage of enterprise risk management hazards is that it can forecast both physical and figurative hazards that can hinder an organization's operations and performance. In addition, ERM also assist in availing plan of action to all stakeholders, potential investors, and prominent figures of an enterprise.

These benefits of enterprise risk management system is expected to favor its market growth. The widespread cognizance about applications of ERM is surging its adoption across high-cash industries such as aviation, public health, construction, energy, international development, insurance, finance, and others. Bring your own device (BYOD) trend that asserts work life flexibility is noted to impose a threat on company’s assets. The need to reduce risk of data breach is expected to catalyse the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. The growing popularity of ERM among business giants are likely to boost the market growth. Other factors such as industrialization and urbanization are observed to impel the growth of the worldwide market in coming years.

Market Key Players

Fidelity National Information Services, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, MetricStream, BWise, Infosys Limited, Capgemini, LogicManager, SAP, and Oracle are well-known companies that deal in enterprise risk management. The rise in need for safeguarding companies is leading to intense competition among key players. The rise in competition among prominent players of the market can prove advantageous to the market. In addition, the market can profit by deals, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements among market players.

Segmental Outline

Type and application are the two categories based on which the global market for enterprise risk management has been segmented. By application, the market has been segmented by banks, thrifts, credit unions, specialty finance, and other. Increase in application of ERM across different verticals to promote the market growth. By type, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The service segment, followed by software and hardware segment is expected to exhibit robust escalation in their growth in coming years.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The worldwide market for enterprise risk management has been examined across North America, India, Southeast Asia, Central and South America, China, Japan, and Europe. The North America enterprise risk management market is likely to exhibit a remarkable growth owing to the residence of multiple high-tech companies in the region. In the Asia Pacific region, the market is anticipated to show a fast-paced growth owing to the flourishing IT and telecom sector in the region. The Europe market is likely to attain a sizable revenue over a certain span of time owing to the firm technical base of the region.

Industry Update

September 2019

WolfPAC, a leader in providing risk management services, and Maple Street, a leading vendor management services provider, announced their partnership. The pact would work to enhance WolfPAC's ERM services.

