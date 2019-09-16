IBI Group to Lead City of Toronto Accessibility Project

/EIN News/ -- – Global design and technology firm to oversee

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG) announced today that it has been awarded the contract following a competitive procurement process as lead design and program manager for the City of Toronto accessibility project. The project will see more than 350 buildings across the city upgraded in accordance with the Accessibility for Ontario with Disabilities Act (AODA). With multidisciplinary responsibility for design and implementation across architectural and engineering practices, IBI Group will support the City’s vision of streamlined communication and document review processes over the course of the seven-year project through the use of its InForm software platform. The $18.5M project, with an expected completion of January 2025, adds to the firm’s global Buildings-sector portfolio and demonstrates IBI Group’s strength in integrating smart city technologies across all business sectors.

“Our work with the City of Toronto spans many years,” said Scott Stewart, IBI Group CEO. “Through the hard work and dedication of our staff, I am proud that IBI has built a solid, long-term relationship with the City, and look forward to continuing our work together through this important project to elevate the urban experience for residents and visitors alike.”

The Accessibility for Ontario with Disabilities Act (AODA) took effect in 2005 by the Province of Ontario. The purpose of the act is to achieve accessibility for Ontarians with disabilities with respect to goods, services, facilities, accommodation, employment, buildings, structures and premises by January 1, 2025. The City of Toronto accessibility project will see the renovation of City facilities to meet AODA Design of Public Spaces Standards and other accessibility compliance requirements, including the Ontario Building Code Barrier-Free Design requirements and the City of Toronto Accessibility Design Guidelines (TADG).

“This program is one of a kind. We are excited to be leading this undertaking and look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the City of Toronto,” said Alexandre Haddad, IBI Group Director and Project Lead.

For more information or to connect with an IBI Group professional, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 647-330-4706.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,600 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow us on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group .

Media Contact:

Julia Harper, IBI Group

julia.harper@ibigroup.com

1-416-596-1930 ext. 61187

or 1-647-330-4706



