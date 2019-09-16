Whitestone REIT Wins Dismissal of Plaintiffs Class Action and Derivative Action Cases

Company Remains Laser Focused on Key Initiatives: Pursuing Accretive Growth Opportunities in Core Markets, Adding Value to Existing Properties and Delivering Strong Earnings Growth

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that on August 8, 2019, the Plaintiff gave voluntary notice of dismissal in the case Canion v. Mastandrea, et al. In addition, on August 14, 2019, the Plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the case Clark, et al. v. Whitestone REIT, et al. Both of these cases – a consolidated class action lawsuit and derivative action lawsuit – were before the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.



“We are pleased that both of these baseless lawsuits have been dropped by the respective Plaintiffs,” stated Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone REIT. “This outcome validates our position that the claims were entirely without merit and removes any real or perceived market overhang on our stock price.”

Mr. Mastandrea added, “We are continuing to execute on our key strategic initiatives and remain laser focused on creating value for shareholders by operating our e-commerce resistant, service-based business model, pursuing accretive asset acquisitions in our core growth markets, enhancing our existing properties, further scaling our G&A and lowering our cost of capital.”

“We made measurable progress in the second quarter of 2019, during which we signed 92 new, expansion and renewal leases, totaling 283,777 square feet. We also completed construction and leasing at our Anthem Marketplace development property in Phoenix, Arizona, generating additional annual net operating income of $226,000, representing an unlevered 10.5% return on cost. I am excited about our recent accomplishments and look forward to building on our progress and delivering strong earnings growth,” concluded Mr. Mastandrea.

Canion v. Mastandrea, et al. was case number 4:19-cv-02893 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

Clark, et al. v. Whitestone REIT, et al. was case number 4:19-cv-01379 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. Visit www.whitestonereit.com for additional information.

