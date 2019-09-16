AAON Voted “Product of the Year” by Consulting-Specifying Engineer Magazine

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that its RN Series with Two Stage Compressors and WV Series Water-Source Heat Pump have each been named 2019 Product of the Year by the readers of Consulting-Specifying Engineer.



AAON RN Series Rooftop Units with Two Stage Compressors, Silver award winner in the Air Movement & Humidification category, provide the simplicity of the staged capacity control with the high part load efficiencies (SEER/IEER) of variable capacity and variable speed compressor systems. Up to 20.5 IEER AHRI Certified Performance. The use of dual two stage compressors includes up to five stages of capacity control, which is satisfactory control for most applications.

AAON WV Series Vertical Small Packaged Water-Source Heat Pumps (1/2 to 20 tons), Gold award winner in the HVAC Systems & Equipment category, incorporate state-of-the-art manufacturing processes with the latest HVAC design technical knowledge to create a WSHP product with innovative design, performance, and serviceability. Quality is designed into the product with standard features such as aluminum cabinet construction, neoprene foam rubber insulation, all aluminum microchannel air coil, stainless steel drain pan, and integrated condensate p-trap within the cabinet.

"We are delighted that the readers of this leading trade journal have recognized our equipment by honoring us with these awards," said Norm Asbjornson, CEO of AAON. "We greatly appreciate this vote of confidence. It speaks to the great work of our employees and sales representatives who are committed to providing innovative HVAC products of the highest quality and performance."

About Consulting-Specifying Engineer

Consulting-Specifying Engineer is a monthly publication with a circulation of over 47,000 mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineers.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Contact: Eric Taylor

Phone: 918-583-2266

Email: marketing@aaon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.