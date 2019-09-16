Myriad Announces Research Collaboration with University of Leeds

Clinical Utility Study will Evaluate the Prolaris® Test in Men with Prostate Cancer

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced it will collaborate with the Leeds Centre for Personalised Medicine and Health to evaluate the clinical utility of the Prolaris® test in men diagnosed with prostate cancer.



“We are excited to collaborate with Leeds and help improve the outcomes for men with prostate cancer,” said Gary King, executive vice president, International Operations at Myriad. “The Prolaris test will help men with prostate cancer to benefit from advances in genetic testing and personalised treatment plans.”



The study will recruit 100 men and will evaluate the effect of the Prolaris test result on doctors’ and patients’ decisions about treatment and on costs of using the test routinely in the National Health Service. If a man’s Prolaris test result shows that their prostate cancer is low risk, they may choose to avoid or delay having invasive treatment such as surgery or radiotherapy. In addition to the costs, those treatments have associated risks of bowel and urinary problems as well as erectile dysfunction.



“Personalised medicine means taking the approach that when it comes to treatment and care, one size does not fit all,” said Dr. Mike Messenger, head of the Leeds Centre for Personalised Medicine and Health (LCPMH). “This study will explore how healthcare professionals and their patients react to being given more personalised information than usual tests can give about risk. We want to understand whether the Prolaris test results influence what they decide to do next, and if so why and in what way.”



The LCPMH, hosted by the University of Leeds and a project of the Leeds Academic Health Partnership, is coordinating the study. It designed the study in partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, the Leeds Institute of Health Sciences and the University of Leeds.



“Building on the state-of-the-art prostate cancer services offered by Leeds Teaching Hospitals, this exciting study is going to explore the application of what could be next generation of cancer diagnostic testing,” said Mr William Cross, consultant urological surgeon at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. “Hopefully, more personalised diagnostic information will lead to better treatment decisions and outcomes.”

About Prostate Cancer in the UK

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men in the UK, with nearly 50,000 new cases a year, equivalent to around 130 new cases every day.

About Prolaris®

Prolaris is a novel RNA-expression test that directly measures tumor cell growth characteristics for stratifying the risk of disease progression in patients with prostate cancer. Prolaris provides a quantitative measure of the RNA expression levels of genes involved in the progression of tumor growth. Low gene expression is associated with a low risk of disease progression in men who may be candidates for active surveillance and high gene expression is associated with a higher risk of disease progression in patients who may benefit from additional therapy. For more information visit: www.prolaris.com .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives: build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: http://www.myriad.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

