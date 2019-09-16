MedWell Solutions Announces Marcus A. Curtis as Chief Operations Officer to Expand Digital Services

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedWell Solutions is excited to announce that Marcus A. Curtis has been named Chief Operations Officer. Curtis has been brought on to help enhance the company's offerings. His forethought, knowledge and guidance will help establish the scope needed to successfully finalize and launch a new proprietary medical implant database system in Q4 of 2019, as well as oversee all current and future software development and operational services.



Most recently a public relations communications specialist in the state of New York working with Stanton PRM, Curtis pushed powerful results for B2B organizations in a variety of industries for middle-market and startup organizations across the U.S. and around the world. Before this, he served four active years in the U.S. Air Force.

"Marcus is a thoughtful groundbreaker with strategic principles. His understanding of affordability initiatives and direction for healthcare is clearly presented in his research titled, A digital approach for U.S. healthcare insurers to communicate with millennials. We believe his forwarding thinking approach will capture the essence of healthcare adaption and transitional steps needed for technological advancements," said Keith Palmer, Innovative CEO & Founder of MedWell Solutions.

Within months of joining the team, Curtis has been accepted to participate in The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, Patriot Boot Camp Presented by Techstars, and selected to speak at TEDx Palo Alto.

"It's an incredible opportunity to work for a fast-growing company in the digital health space. The company has an exceptional group of brilliant people and leaders who make MedWell Solutions what it is today. Their collective skills and passion are unmatched. I'm honored to begin this new chapter," said new COO, Marcus A. Curtis.

Marcus Curtis has a master's degree in Corporate Communications and Healthcare Administration from New York University and a bachelor's degree in Digital communication and Organizational leadership from Rutgers University, New Jersey. He has a niece and two goddaughters that mirror his ambitions.

About MedWell Solutions

The only healthcare related certified HUB, veteran and minority-owned small business in the state of Texas. The company offers a centralized care solution support which focuses on offering transparency and elevated communication among healthcare member’s physicians, surgeons, ancillary services, and family members. The centralized platform offers collaborative care, integrated information sharing, remote monitoring, telehealth video calls, and discharge & recovery solution all-in-one. For more information, visit MedWellSolutions.com

Contact:

Tracy Peters, 214-792-9064



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.