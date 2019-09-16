Wise guy report describes about Global King of Foam Market Report 2019, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities of analysis

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global King of Foam Market to Capture 6.98% CAGR From 2019 to 2025

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the global king of foam tape market is set to capture a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.98% between the forecasted period 2018 and 2025. In 2017, the market was worth USD 7.09 billion which is expected to grow to USD 12.16 billion by 2025.

Foam tapes are basically pressure-sensitive and self-adhesive tapes that are coated with adhesive on one side or both sides of the foam types such as PE, PU, acrylic etc. These types of tapes are made by applying a thin adhesive layer to various foam types.

The increasing growing demand for the foam tapes in the industries for bonding, holding, mounting, splicing, and others are increasing the global king of foam market size. The report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the King Foam market.

The cost benefits offered by foam tapes are also viewed as a prominent market driver. The rising demand for the acrylic-based foam tape and growth of the end user industries are driving the global king of foam market; however, instability in the raw material prices etc is anticipated to negatively affect the market size during the projected period.

Global King of Foam Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on type, application and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into Product Type I, Product Type II and Product Type III.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into Application I, Application II and Application III.

Global King of Foam Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe and MEA (Middle East and Africa). The key countries in these region that are considered in the report includes as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc. Asia Pacific region emerges as the largest market for the foam tapes. Increased demand from the automotive, building & construction, paper & printing, and electrical & electronics industries escalates the global king of foam market. North America region also holds a significant market share due to steady demand for the foam tapes in the automotive, building & construction industries. The rapid growth of the automotive industry in the countries such as Japan, China and South Korea is partly driving the market growth in the region. The market in Europe is also expected to witness a sound growth during the projected time period.

The report offers a complete analysis of major players in King Of Foam industry and information regarding the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance are also offered to the individuals and businesses as well.

