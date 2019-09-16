Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast – 2025

Wise.Guy.

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape.

Forging is a manufacturing process involving the shaping of metal using localized compressive forces. The blows are delivered with a hammer (often a power hammer) or a die.

Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify.

This report categorizes the Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors, and provides Porter's Five Forces Analysis. It provides an insight into the key global regions with market potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, along with restraints and risks.

Market Segmentation

The Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market is segmented by Manufacturers, Type, Application, and Region.

The key manufacturers dominating the market are Alcoa Inc. (USA), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (USA), Anchor Lamina Inc. (USA), Bharat Forge Limited (India), Doncasters PLC (UK), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), Interplex Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (US), Metaldyne Corporation (USA), Precision Castparts Corp. (USA), Wyman-Gordon (Subsidiary of Precision Castparts), SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea), Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), Tower International (USA), Voestalpine AG (Austria) and Worthington Industries Inc. (USA).

In terms of Types, the market is segmented as Metal Stampings, Metal Forgings, Ferro-Alloy Castings, and Non-Ferrous Metal Castings.

Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings have their applications in Adhesives & sealants, Automotives, Energy, Electronics & Optoelectronics, Aerospace, and Packaging.

The Key regions into which the global market is divided into are United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Other Regions.

Regional Analysis

This report researches the worldwide Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan), and other regions.

The key countries in these regions are also taken into consideration.

North America(United States, Canada, Mexico) followed by Asia-Pacific(China, India, Japan, South Korea,

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines , Thailand, Vietnam), Australia, Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia

Rest of Europe) , Central & South America(Brazil, Rest of South America), Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa).

