Connectivity & Digital Health in Medical Technology: 2-Day Conference (London, United Kingdom - October 17-18, 2019)

The latest technologies in connected medical devices, digital health and mobile apps for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries

We are in the midst of an innovative period in medical technology and digital health and this brings huge opportunities for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries to revolutionise drug delivery.

The market size in this area is expected to grow rapidly and a key goal for major players is to harness these technological advances to improve patient safety, experience, convenience and compliance, whilst meeting the regulatory requirements and complying with the legal demands surrounding data security.

Key experts from a variety of disciplines in the areas of connected drug delivery and digital health will explore ways to exploit the technology available to enhance drug delivery and will discuss the challenges, opportunities and how to:

Monetise the benefits associated with a connected medical device

Securely handle the data which a connected medical device will generate

Help the healthcare professional maximise the use of connected medical technology

This programme will provide valuable insights into the use of connected devices for drug delivery and will enable you to:

Understand the benefits connectivity in medical technology brings to various stakeholders

the benefits connectivity in medical technology brings to various stakeholders Hear how leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies are improving design features to enhance patient usability and compliance

how leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies are improving design features to enhance patient usability and compliance Plan your strategy for digital health solutions and understand the legal requirements

your strategy for digital health solutions and understand the legal requirements Comply with the regulatory requirements surrounding software and medical apps

with the regulatory requirements surrounding software and medical apps Discuss with industry leaders the opportunities connectivity in healthcare can offer

Benefits of Attending

Explore the need for connectivity in the future of healthcare

Understand how strong security and looking after personal data should enable better healthcare

Be aware of the legal issues around cybersecurity and how to deal with data breaches

Learn about successful multi-sensor remote data collection

Discuss the opportunities for connectivity in drug delivery

Gain insight into the latest technologies including smart inhalers, injectables, wearables and eye tracking

Clarify the MDR and FDA requirements for medical device software

Hear about developing digital health systems using connectivity

Consider the use of smart packaging to improve patient outcomes through targeted application of smart technologies

Agenda



Chair's welcome and introduction

Dr. Gregory Berman

Opening address: How pharmaceutical companies and drug delivery device developers integrate connectivity into innovative health solutions

The need for connectivity in the future of healthcare

The opportunities for improved patient experience

Tackling the medical adherence challenge

How to build connected healthcare solutions via connected devices, digital interface, and the cloud platform

The multi-benefits for secure connected health platforms

Neil Williams

Key aspects of how better security and good governance over personal data will enable better global healthcare

How strong security and looking after personal data should enable better healthcare

Malware, the security of medical devices in the internet of things

The impact of privacy on digital health

Caroline Rivett

Understanding legal risk from data breaches in the digital health ecosystem

Preparation is the best response

Effective breach response management - dos and don'ts

Data litigation after a breach - where are we now, and what to expect in future

Paul Glass

Panel discussion: Is our health data safe?

How to keep digital data secure

Cybersecurity and malware

Importance of privacy on digital health

Led by Dr. Gregory Berman with Neil Williams, Caroline Rivett and Paul Glass

Multi-sensor remote data collection - critical success factors

Device selection

Data aggregation

The importance of patient engagement

Data analyses

How to achieve a successful outcome

Marie McCarthy (TBC)

Next-generation drug delivery: needle-free and connectivity

Adherence to treatment in injectable therapies for chronic disease is very low (40% - 60%)

There is an opportunity for a new form of drug delivery to change this paradigm and transform the perception and approachability of such therapies

Connectivity in drug delivery enables the provider to be closer to their patients, know how their patients use their medicines and embed positive feedback loops to improve outcomes

Case study: A needle-free drug delivery device such as the one developed by Portal can help solve the needle anxiety problem plaguing the access to biological therapies

Patrick Anquetil

Digital education in endoscopy

Supporting the aims of the NHS Long Term Plan through the application of a digital education pathway

- Earlier cancer diagnosis

- Digitalisation of the NHS

- Workforce support

Improving the efficiency and capacity of UK endoscopy services

- Reducing DNA (Did Not Attend) through enhanced education and support

- Improve bowel prep and reduce unnecessary repeat procedures

- Unburden admin team to focus on patient needs

Francis White

Smart packaging - improving patient outcomes through targeted application of smart technologies

Smart packaging - what is it and some examples

Why are patient outcomes sub-optimal?

How to improve these outcomes using smart packaging

The opportunities smart packing can bring to the patient experience

Case study

Chris Waterhouse

Review of day one

Dr. Gregory Berman

Why medical technology needs to get serious about investing in digital health

The growing importance of digital products and services

Are they a potential threat to the traditional business models or a huge opportunity for partnerships and expansion into new markets?

John Jeans

Regulatory requirements for connected medical devices

Understanding the regulatory framework of EU MDR and FDA

Cybersecurity, data privacy, and risk identification

Implications for product development and maintenance

Future perspectives of IoT-enabled devices

Mette Luxhj

Digital health partnering agreements

Considering key IP and commercial provisions and pitfalls to avoid in partnering agreements

Considering the restrictions and practical aspects for licensing public health datasets in different jurisdictions

Balancing IP rights and maintaining the confidentiality of data with third-party rights and interests

Colin McCall and Jo Joyce

Innovative technology approach in wearable health - example of successful cooperation between research institutes and industrial players

Datwyler Inc and IMEC - brief introduction

Innovative technology approach in detection of vital signs, i.e. ExG

Industrialisation and market introduction

Thilo Schmierer

Connecting the dots between patients and medical devices

Connected drug delivery devices are here now and will be a part of the future

Which disease indications, patient groups, and devices are they appropriate for?

How does connectivity affect device development?

How can you ensure success over the lifetime of a device?

Adherence and usability in a connected world

Rob Udale

Successful implementation of connected drug delivery devices: lessons from diabetes

Obvious needs for connectivity: complex treatment management, many factors involved, a number of parameters to follow and lots of tools to master

Glucose monitoring and diabetes management players already offer successful connected tools and software solutions

There is a strong requirement to close the loop' by tracking insulin delivery information

Beyond diabetes: discussion of other areas that present similar characteristics such as respiratory and CVC

Arnaud Guillet

Eye-tracking evolution in medical device development

What is eye-tracking?

Recent growth of eye-tracking

Future developments of eye-tracking

The use of eye-tracking in usability studies

The application of scan paths and heat map technology to identify similarities in participants' responses

Phil Seeney

Chair's concluding remarks

