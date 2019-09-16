Pilates & Yoga Studios Market Report, 2019 - Promotion of Yoga for Male Participants Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pilates & Yoga Studios Market by Activity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pilates & yoga studios market size was valued at $87,926 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $215,811 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025.



This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Pilates & yoga studios market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of market segments measures the potential of the market. These segments outline the favorable conditions for the market forecast.

The Pilates & yoga studios market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the industry.

Growth in health awareness along with increase in fitness consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth. Market players are adopting promotional & marketing activities as their key strategy to increase their market reach.



Increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in health consciousness majorly boost the growth of the global Pilates & yoga studios market. Furthermore, government initiatives to promote healthy life fuel the rise in number of participants for Pilates & yoga.

However, presence of other alternatives such as multi-specialty gym, fitness centers, and therapy classes hampers the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in lifestyle, increase in youth population, and rise in per-capita income in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the Pilates & yoga studios market.



The global Pilates & yoga studios market is segmented based on activity and region. Based on activity, the market is categorized into yoga classes, Pilates classes, Pilates & yoga accreditation training, and merchandise sales. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of Latin America).



Key leading players operating in the Pilates and Yoga Studios industry are Alona Pilates, Authentic Pilates Ltd, Body & Soul Yoga Club (China), Core Pilates, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, Fitness Unlimited, Flex Studio, M Pilates+Yoga, Pilates Plus LLC and Studio Pilates & Yoga, LLC.



Other players in the value chain include Endurance Pilates & Yoga, Core Pilates & Yoga Studio, Breathe Pilates & Yoga, Pure International, The flow yoga and Pilates, Azulfit, The Movement Studio, Power Pilates Studio, Absolute Pilates SA and Pilates Unlimited.



Key Findings



In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor toward the market, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025

In 2017, the yoga classes segment accounted for nearly half of the global Pilates & yoga studios market share, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2018 to 2025

The merchandise sales segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the Pilates & yoga studios market forecast period

In 2017, the U.S. accounted for nearly 50% of the market, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 11%

In 2017, India accounted for a prominent market share, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGRs of 14.8%

Key Topics Covered



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION



Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective



Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in health awareness

3.4.1.2. Increase in obese population

3.4.1.3. Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle

3.4.1.4. Upsurge in number of fitness enthusiasts

3.4.1.5. Health benefits associated with yoga and Pilates

3.4.1.6. Celebrity endorsement & promotion

3.4.1.7. Initiation of International Yoga Day and other government initiatives

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Presence of other alternatives such as multi-specialty gym, fitness centers, therapy classes, and others

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in disposable income across emerging economies

3.4.3.2. Promotion of yoga for male participants



Chapter: 4: PILATES AND YOGA STUDIOS MARKET, BY ACTIVITY TYPES

4.1. Overview

4.2. Yoga Classes

4.3. Pilates Classes

4.4. Pilates & Yoga Accreditation Training

4.5. Merchandise Sales



Chapter: 5: PILATES AND YOGA STUDIOS MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. LAMEA



Chapter: 6: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Alona Pilates

6.2. Authentic Pilates Ltd.

6.3. Body & Soul Yoga Club

6.4. CORE PILATES

6.5. Fitness Firm Yoga & Pilates Studio

6.6. Fitness Unlimited

6.7. Flex Studios Inc.

6.8. M Pilates+Yoga

6.9. Pilates Plus

6.10. Core Studio Pilates & Yoga LLC



